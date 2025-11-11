Do you remember as a child wishing you could stay up late like the grown-ups? Many of us finally got that privilege as adults—and then discovered we were too busy working, raising families, or managing daily life to get enough sleep. Unfortunately, our culture has long undervalued sleep, and we’re paying the price when it comes to our long game—the goal of living a long, satisfying, and productive life.

Sleep is essential, not optional. It’s well proven that humans can’t survive long without it. Yet as a lifestyle ingredient we can largely control, sleep is often overlooked. Adequate sleep supports brain health, emotional balance, physical performance, and longevity. In the short term, lack of sleep leads to more accidents, poor concentration, and emotional ups and downs. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk of colds, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and even some cancers.

We all have reasons—or excuses—for skipping sleep. The most common I hear from patients is simply that they don’t want to “lose” more than seven hours of their 24-hour day to rest. Yet adults need seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night to function at their best. Surprisingly, many people don’t even have a scheduled bedtime. Getting enough sleep reduces indecision, sharpens focus, and improves efficiency—so in reality, you gain time back by functioning better when you’re well-rested.

Optimizing Your Sleep Environment

Several factors can interfere with restful sleep. One is your environment. The ideal bedroom is dark, quiet, and slightly cool—around 65°F for most people. Cool hands and feet can also help your body transition into sleep. White noise or a fan can mask background sounds if needed.

Artificial light has been another growing challenge since the invention of indoor lighting, and even more so with today’s screens. The blue light from phones, tablets, and televisions signals the brain to stay awake. Turning off screens at least an hour before bed can make a noticeable difference.

Quieting a Restless Mind

Many people also struggle with racing thoughts at night. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for insomnia has strong evidence for helping retrain the mind and body for sleep. One simple version of this is to keep a “worry journal” by your bed—write down what’s on your mind, then allow yourself to release it. Breathing exercises and gentle relaxation practices can also reset your nervous system into “rest mode.”

How Food and Drink Affect Sleep

Evening snacks and beverages can influence your sleep more than you might think. Sweets or ice cream before bed can trigger digestion and reflux, leading to disrupted sleep or nighttime

awakenings. Caffeine and alcohol are two other major culprits—caffeine is a stimulant, and alcohol fragments sleep, even if it helps you fall asleep initially.

My Top Recommendations for Better Sleep

1. Allow at least eight hours in bed each night so you can achieve seven or more hours of sleep. Plan for a scheduled bedtime and wake-up time.

2. Wind down for an hour before bed—no screens or stimulating activity.

3. Avoid caffeine after noon and limit alcohol, especially within four hours of bedtime.

4. Support your natural rhythms. Morning sunlight exposure—even ten minutes outside—helps regulate melatonin production.

5. Keep your sleep space cool, dark, and quiet. Consider blackout curtains, fans, or white noise if needed.

6. Avoid late, heavy meals, especially fatty foods that can cause reflux or digestive issues.

7. If you snore or feel excessively tired despite sleeping eight hours, talk to your doctor about sleep disorders or medications that could be interfering.

8. Choose smart bedtime snacks, if needed. Options like tart cherry juice (a natural source of melatonin), almonds and pumpkin seeds (quick sources of magnesium), or warm oatmeal can support sleep. Herbal teas such as chamomile or lemon balm are also naturally calming.

Sleep is not wasted time—it’s an investment in your physical and mental well-being. Prioritizing it is one of the most powerful ways to improve your health, performance, and happiness at every age.