Dear Editor,

I know some of you have read the articles about the new radio system for emergency services in Pickens County. Looking at the stories, there is a bit here and then a bit there, so let me try to give you a more comprehensive picture of the plan and what is unfolding.

The radio system that is used by rescue, fire, EMS and law enforcement is a patchwork of radio of systems, changes, upgrades and a tower here and another one there. As a result, often first responders can not directly communicate with each other, but have to go through dispatch as an in-between. Additionally, radio coverage in the county has been about 65%, so at times they have to rely on their cell phones.

In June of last year the council approved in a unanimous vote a $10.3 million plan for a new county wide radio system. It is being funded with federal Covid money (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021). The system will have 10 towers, be a unified platform, with the same equipment and a common frequency, and provide 95% coverage. (Can’t get around every hill in the county.) The new radio system will be up and running fully by year end.

Similarly, the 911 dispatch system is also a patchwork of separate efforts, fielding 911 calls in various places like the law enforcement center, Liberty, Clemson and Easley. The county is also in the process of trying to centralize the 911 dispatch system under one roof. To start the process, the county set-up a 911 dispatch office in the basement of the county administration building and it is now dispatching Liberty, Central and Pickens police calls.

Right now the sheriff out of the LEC is handling calls for police, fire and EMS. The county is working toward moving the calls for their services of fire and EMS to its 911 dispatch office at the county building.

Finally, the county government is formulating plans to build a multi-million-dollar 911 dispatch center behind the county administration building. This will be paid for with Covid money as well. EMS’s new headquarters will also be there, next door. From this new call center the county will dispatch Liberty, Central and Pickens police, county EMS and fire. The hope is to have the sheriff move its police dispatch to that location and offer to take over Easley and Clemson’s dispatch as well.

In sum, it is a 3 step process that is going one, lots of moving pieces and will unfold over the next year or two.

Alex Saitta

Pickens, SC