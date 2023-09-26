EASLEY — Friday night’s Pickens-Easley football game doesn’t need any fancy introduction.

The two towns are not even 10 miles apart. You can throw the records out the door and bragging rights are on the line. I’m just glad — as the new sports editor of The Easley Progress newspaper — that I’ll be able to soak it all in under the bright lights.

“It’s been an intense football game,” said Green Wave Football Coach Jordan Durrah, who has been a part of the rivalry for six years (four as a head coach and two as an assistant). “I think it’s one of the best rivalry games in the state of South Carolina. It’s fun to be a part of it. You never know and both teams come ready to play.”

Easley brings a 2-3 record into the game, while Pickens stands in at 1-4.

Returning to the sidelines this week is a familiar face and an Easley icon in Bert Owen as the defensive line coach. He’s already in the Easley Athletic Hall of Fame — and rightfully so. Owen currently has 38 years of coaching experience in baseball and another 37 years of coaching experience in football.

“Coach Owen has been coaching football longer than I’ve been alive,” Durrah said. “He’s got a lot of wisdom and he’s seen a lot of things. He doesn’t get enough credit for being a really good teacher. The kids respond to him, they respect him and love playing for him.”

The players on both teams know the magnitude of this game, too.

“Jonathan Welsh, a standout senior on the offensive line for the Green Wave, helped put the big Easley-Pickens game into perspective.

“It means a lot to me,” said Welsh. “I feel this is how I show the (Easley) community my support. All the support they have shown me – this is how I give it back to them.”

So, sit back and enjoy it. I’m hoping to hear some of those cow bells tonight, too.

GAME RECAP: Last Friday night, Easley cruised to a 38-12 victory over the Southside Tigers. Senior Logan Sullivan broke loose for 173 yards on 18 carries. Sophomore QB Jay Stokes connected on 12-of-20 passes for 118 yards.

“We challenged him (Sullivan) to be more explosive and break tackles,” Durrah said. “He did that and put together some good runs.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Kyler Turner (3 solos, 4 assists) led the way in tackles. Luke Peeples (2 solos, 4 assists) and Talan Scott (3 solos, 2 assists) rounded out the defense. Peeples also added an interception.

PRE-GAME PREDICTIONS OF THE FINAL SCORE FROM LAST WEEK: Right before Easley defeated Southside 38-12, several local residents took some time to predict the final score. Band parent Julie Harmon (38-10) and Art Teacher Laura Scott (36-12) nearly got it. Not far off were 1990 Easley High School grad Russell Evatt (daughter Ansley is a cheerleader) at 38-17.

Listed below are several other pregame predictions.

John Eaves (54-14; band parent)

Andy Young (42-28; band parent)

Jennifer Lewis (21-14; band parent)

Jacella Westfield (62-35; band parent)

Jameson “Spitz” Spitzmiller (44-6; 2015 EHS grad and teacher)

Angie Evatt (42-10, 1990 EHS grad; cheerleading parent)

Roger Boatwright (38-24; band parent)

Travis Pearson (35-24; cheerleading parent)

Ken Martin (42-17, son Holden helps coach football)

Sonya Renfro (35-14, 1987 EHS grad)

Cameron Pratt (35-28, Administrator)

Remaining games for Easley:

Sept. 29: PICKENS, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: Greenwood, HOF Night,

Oct. 13: BEREA, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.