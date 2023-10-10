EASLEY — Three past graduates were inducted into the Easley High School Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony at last Friday’s varsity football game against Greenwood.

CJ Fuller

A 2014 graduate of Easley High School, CJ excelled in both football and track for the Green Wave. He played running back and defensive back for the Green Wave varsity football team during a 3-year period when the Green Wave made the playoffs all three years.

During his middle school and high school career he was recognized multiple times by the Easley Touchdown Club and WYFF as their player of the week. During his three-year varsity career, CJ rushed for over 3300 yards averaging 6.6 yards per carry including 27 touchdowns with a longest rush of 91 yards. He was also on the receiving end of 42 passes including six touchdowns giving him a total of 33 touchdowns. His biggest year was his junior year where he rushed for over 2,000 yards including 19 touchdowns. At the conclusion of his senior year, CJ was recognized by WSPA as one of the top running backs in the upstate.

CJ signed with Clemson University to play football following his high school career where during his three-year career with the Tigers, he averaged over 4 yards per carry and over 8 yards per reception. His career included being a member of the 2016 Clemson Tiger National Champion Football Team. The 2016 year also included him being named one of the Most Improved offensive players on the team.

While a student at Clemson, CJ participated in the PAW Journey program as well as helping with Habitat for Humanity. He received his BA Degree in Sociology from Clemson. Tragically, CJ passed away on October 3, 2018 following complications arising from knee surgery.

Danny Cobb

A 1967 graduate of Easley High School, Danny excelled not only the football field but also in the classroom. He was the co-captain of the 1966 Green Wave Football Team and was voted Easley Lineman of the Year. He was also named the South Carolina AA Lineman of the Year as well as being selected for the South Carolina Shrine Bowl Team. While in high school he was a member of the Block E Club and the National Honor Society. He was also a National Merit Semi-Finalist as well as a Rotary Scholar. Danny also is an Eagle Scout.

Following high school, he attended Clemson University and received a BA degree with Highest Honor. While attending Clemson, he served as Assistant Football Coach for the 1969 Easley Junior High Football Team. Danny also earned a MA degree from the University of South Carolina and an Ed.D from Nova University.

Danny served in the US Marines attaining the rank of Captain. He has worked for the SC Department of Youth Services as a School Psychologist as well as a School Psychologist for Richland County School District 2 also serving as the Assistant Director of Special Services, Chief Human Resources Officer, Human Resources and Management Consultant for the US Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Currently serves as the Ombudsman Director of South Carolina.

Currently he lives in Columbia with his wife, the former Meda Clamp of Columbia.

Haleigh Smith

A 2007 graduate of Easley High School, Haleigh excelled in volleyball, basketball, soccer and football. She is the first female to play varsity football for the Green Wave and will always have the distinction of being the first female to be in the record book for scoring points for the football team. She received multiple awards in high school including being selected All Region as a goalie for the soccer team, Most Valuable Offensive Player for the volleyball team and winning the Coaches Award for the basketball team. Her classmates voted her the Most Athletic Female her senior year.

Following high school, Haleigh attended Clemson University receiving a BS degree in Health Sciences as well as being a member of the Tiger Track Team her freshman year throwing the discuss. It was in college she began her coaching career by coaching AAU basketball with the SC Elite.

She began coaching volleyball in 2012 at Berea High School as an assistant varsity coach. Later that year she coached club volleyball and took her team to the AAU Nationals in Orlando.

In 2016, Haleigh became the varsity volleyball coach at Greenville High School and was named Region I-AAAA Coach of the Year in her first year. She has coached Greenville’s volleyball team to the playoffs in six of the seven years she has coached earning a Region Championship in 2021 and was again selected Region Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022. Haleigh was selected to coach in the 2022 North-South All Star Girls Volleyball Match sponsored by the SCACA.

Currently she works at Greenville High School and lives in Simpsonville.