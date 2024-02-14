EASLEY — They say “champions are made in the off-season,” and that’s the exact spirit the Easley High School’s softball team embodies.

Coming off of a season with 11 fresh wins, the Lady Wave makes their way back to the playing field to aim, pitch, hit their way back into a successful season. The team, lead by Coach Becca Staton, continues their legacy of success with their first game of the season approaching on March 12th. The season kicks off with a rival game at home, with the Green Wave taking on the Pickens Blue Flame.

Halfway through the season, the team will travel to Berea High School to take on the Bulldogs, hopefully for another takedown like last year’s 9-0 match. For the first time in Easley history, Easley varsity softball will take on Pendleton at home on April 18th for a hopeful victory. And to cap the season off, the girls will take on D.W. Daniel on April 25th for a Blackout Night theme game.

This year, the team’s lineup consists of returning starters Cora Levy, Maddie Wise, Payton Todd, Emily Morgan, Jalyn McGee, Callen Saxon, and Megan Finley, and Coach Staton has no doubts that the teams’ girls are fired up and ready to make Easley history.

The team has been previously named Region 1 AAAA Champs for a reason, and Easley’s Lady Wave is ready to bring that title back to the land of the E, home of the Wave.