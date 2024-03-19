Sliding into first base.

Who does that?

That’s exactly what Emily Morgan did last week when the game was on the line. The Easley softball team trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning – on their home field – against their arch rival Pickens. There was one out in their final at-bat and a runner on base and they trailed by two runs. Morgan stepped up to the plate and beat out an infield grounder with an all-out slide at first base.

That one play motivated the entire Green Wave team.

“I hit that grounder and I just knew that I had to be safe for my team,” said Morgan, who recently signed on to play at the University of South Carolina Beufort.

Easley sophomore Camora Little followed with a walkoff 3-run homer to win the game, 4-3. It marked the second home run of the game for Little.

“When Em (Emily) got on first, I just knew that something had to happen,” said Little, after celebrating with her teammates at home plate. “We didn’t do all this work to get to the seventh inning and be down two runs, and not do anything to win it.”

Continued the 5-foot-10 Little, about the uplifting play of Morgan, “I was definitely hyped because I knew she wanted it. Then, I didn’t want to leave her stranded there (at first base) after she gave all that effort.”

Green Wave varsity coach Karsyn VanDeventer could not be more pleased with what Morgan brings to her team.

“She (Morgan) is a solid ballplayer all the way around,” said VanDeventer. “She’s an all-out hustle player all the time. She awlays gives us maximum effort – whether she is in the circle (pitching) or she is on defense. She just gives us everything she has.”

Morgan, with a 4.3 overall grade point average, said that she hopes to one day become a Physical Therapist for a professional sports team. “That’s the goal,” she said. “Working with exercise science and nutrition.”

About her decision to attend USCB, Morgan added, “I just love the atmosphere and the coaches. The team just felt like home to me. I’m just really excited for the next level.”

At press time, the USCB Coach Codee Yeske and her softball team had an overall record of 13-12. Yeske said she sees Morgan making a big impact on her team next season – on the field and off the field.

“I think Emily will add a lot of versatility for us,” Yeske said. “She is going to pitch for us primarily and transition to a pitcher/outfield. She can play anywhere.”

Added Yeske, “I think culture-wise she’ll add a lot to our personnell. We are recruiting Division II athletes into one of the best Division Conferences in the Peach Belt Conference.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.