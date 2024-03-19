No. Name Pos
27 Ashlyn Burrell 2B
24 Abby Wade P
17 Rachel Simpson OF
2 Emi Nalley INF/OF
33 Katie Briggs Marchbanks 1B
18 Tayla Cooksy C
1 Peyton Crowder 2B
20 McKenna Hardy C
12 Harper Lesley OF
30 Celia Buckheister OF
10 Aubree Degregario 2B
7 Bella Newman 3B
9 Avery King OF
12 Brilee Hopper SS
Head Coach: Karsyn VanDeventer
Assistant Coach: Kyra McCarson
Team notes: At press time, the Green Wave JV softball team lost a 5-3 decision to rival Pickens. Lily Epps was the winning pitcher for Pickens with 4 innings of work 4 strikeouts, 2 hits and 6 walks. Nalley took the loss for EHS despite striking out 5 batters and scattering 6 hits.