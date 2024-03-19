No. Name Pos

27 Ashlyn Burrell 2B

24 Abby Wade P

17 Rachel Simpson OF

2 Emi Nalley INF/OF

33 Katie Briggs Marchbanks 1B

18 Tayla Cooksy C

1 Peyton Crowder 2B

20 McKenna Hardy C

12 Harper Lesley OF

30 Celia Buckheister OF

10 Aubree Degregario 2B

7 Bella Newman 3B

9 Avery King OF

12 Brilee Hopper SS

Head Coach: Karsyn VanDeventer

Assistant Coach: Kyra McCarson

Team notes: At press time, the Green Wave JV softball team lost a 5-3 decision to rival Pickens. Lily Epps was the winning pitcher for Pickens with 4 innings of work 4 strikeouts, 2 hits and 6 walks. Nalley took the loss for EHS despite striking out 5 batters and scattering 6 hits.