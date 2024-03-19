Week of March 11, 2024

Monday night

Chuck Anderson 288

Rich Raby 278, 246

Michael Chapman 278

Robert Stancil 224

Wayne Vaughn 216

Bob Shue 205

Brett Smith 267, 237

Rodney Bruton 248

Scott Sisk 226

Gavin Calvert 269, 234

Marcus Stanford 210

Josh Gillespie 209

Rick Gillespie 221

Avery Merrifield 240

James Cockrell 208

Brandon Altom 218

Curtis Limbaugh 226

Craig Cipolla 236, 233,

Mark Ewing 221

Kevijn Arms 224 217, 214

L J Shepard Jr. 233

Vince Avallone 234, 203

Matthew Simon 237

Stanley Trammell 214

David Whisnant 256, 244, 233

Michael Chapman 278, 244

Gary Allen 254

Billy Joe Williams 233

Kevin Kowalik 207

Rickey Edgar 213, 205, 201

Emery Barner 246

Kim Stidham 222

Phil Worley 228

Belinda Robson 203

David Rude 267

Amber Keaton 202

Peyton Simmons 227, 208

Jamie Hendricks 221

Shannon Garrick 201

Keith Cobb 257, 231

DJ Whiteside 224

Jason Whiteside 234

Ryan Whiteside 211

Tuesday Seniors

Barry Finger 217, 216

Bill Robson 279, 257

David Rude 224, 223

Roger Sayers 202

Cy Moser 216

Richard Singleton 232

Wednesday Trio

Donnie Young 246, 221

Robert Major 237, 220

Melaney Wolfe 225, 213

Linda Wolf 205

Rodney Bruton 252, 233

David Chastain 236, 225

Michael Merrifield 225

Avery Merrifield 235, 224

Joseph Catalano 245

James Knight 214

Kelly Esco 232

Adger Brown 203

Troy Ramsey 257, 244

BJ Hooper 233, 224

David Whisnant 246

Allen Cantrell 248

Chase Hall 267

Debra Camp 200

Thursday Seniors

Gary Crowe 237, 223

Jim Cottrell 212

Jeff Madden 202

Gerry Hyatt 214

Friday Night

James Bowen 230

Brailyn Young 245

Scott Shepard 255, 245, 235

Jeffrey Shepard 254

Joseph Catalana 248, 235

James Gantt 256

Brett Smith 255

Warren Hendrix 234

Trey Hester 245

John Newton 223

Charlie McAlister 235

Tim Seigle 255

Diane Richard 225

Chris Gorham 222

Leighton Tucker 210

Shane Gibson 231

Youth League

Bryson Cantrell 224

Hunter Watford 224, 219, 215

Caden Bryan 233, 236

Malakai Estes 146(115 avg)

Weston Wolf 179 (128 avg)

Congratulations to the bowlers of the Pickens County Tournament

First Place Team : X Factor (Debra Camp, Linda Riddle, Billy Joe Williams & James Wike)

First place doubles : Lori Moore & Donnie Young

First place Singles : Adrienne Aiken 743 scratch

All Events handicap and scratch : Adrienne Aiken (way to show those guys how to bowl )