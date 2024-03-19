Week of March 11, 2024
Monday night
Chuck Anderson 288
Rich Raby 278, 246
Michael Chapman 278
Robert Stancil 224
Wayne Vaughn 216
Bob Shue 205
Brett Smith 267, 237
Rodney Bruton 248
Scott Sisk 226
Gavin Calvert 269, 234
Marcus Stanford 210
Josh Gillespie 209
Rick Gillespie 221
Avery Merrifield 240
James Cockrell 208
Brandon Altom 218
Curtis Limbaugh 226
Craig Cipolla 236, 233,
Mark Ewing 221
Kevijn Arms 224 217, 214
L J Shepard Jr. 233
Vince Avallone 234, 203
Matthew Simon 237
Stanley Trammell 214
David Whisnant 256, 244, 233
Michael Chapman 278, 244
Gary Allen 254
Billy Joe Williams 233
Kevin Kowalik 207
Rickey Edgar 213, 205, 201
Emery Barner 246
Kim Stidham 222
Phil Worley 228
Belinda Robson 203
David Rude 267
Amber Keaton 202
Peyton Simmons 227, 208
Jamie Hendricks 221
Shannon Garrick 201
Keith Cobb 257, 231
DJ Whiteside 224
Jason Whiteside 234
Ryan Whiteside 211
Tuesday Seniors
Barry Finger 217, 216
Bill Robson 279, 257
David Rude 224, 223
Roger Sayers 202
Cy Moser 216
Richard Singleton 232
Wednesday Trio
Donnie Young 246, 221
Robert Major 237, 220
Melaney Wolfe 225, 213
Linda Wolf 205
Rodney Bruton 252, 233
David Chastain 236, 225
Michael Merrifield 225
Avery Merrifield 235, 224
Joseph Catalano 245
James Knight 214
Kelly Esco 232
Adger Brown 203
Troy Ramsey 257, 244
BJ Hooper 233, 224
David Whisnant 246
Allen Cantrell 248
Chase Hall 267
Debra Camp 200
Thursday Seniors
Gary Crowe 237, 223
Jim Cottrell 212
Jeff Madden 202
Gerry Hyatt 214
Friday Night
James Bowen 230
Brailyn Young 245
Scott Shepard 255, 245, 235
Jeffrey Shepard 254
Joseph Catalana 248, 235
James Gantt 256
Brett Smith 255
Warren Hendrix 234
Trey Hester 245
John Newton 223
Charlie McAlister 235
Tim Seigle 255
Diane Richard 225
Chris Gorham 222
Leighton Tucker 210
Shane Gibson 231
Youth League
Bryson Cantrell 224
Hunter Watford 224, 219, 215
Caden Bryan 233, 236
Malakai Estes 146(115 avg)
Weston Wolf 179 (128 avg)
Congratulations to the bowlers of the Pickens County Tournament
First Place Team : X Factor (Debra Camp, Linda Riddle, Billy Joe Williams & James Wike)
First place doubles : Lori Moore & Donnie Young
First place Singles : Adrienne Aiken 743 scratch
All Events handicap and scratch : Adrienne Aiken (way to show those guys how to bowl )