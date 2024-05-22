Joan Milazzo Mendez celebrates crossing the finish line on Saturday at The Dream Center Soles for Souls 5K that started and finished in downtown Easley. She said did a 5K at age 50 and then just completed the one on Saturday at age 60. “I’m just happy I made it,” Joan said, “and my husband helped me.” Jeff Holt | The Easley Progress

Joan Milazzo Mendez celebrates crossing the finish line on Saturday at The Dream Center Soles for Souls 5K that started and finished in downtown Easley. She said did a 5K at age 50 and then just completed the one on Saturday at age 60. “I’m just happy I made it,” Joan said, “and my husband helped me.”

Jeff Holt | The Easley Progress

EASLEY — Easley High School’s Akira Ogawa turned in a podium finish (a top-8 finish) in the 3200 and a new school record this past weekend at state.

Will Patton had a podium finish in the 400-meter hurdles. Connor Finley was a state champ in the Pole Vault, Lance Bays also had a podium finish and was All-State in the pole vault. Evan Massey had a podium finish in the javelin. The EHS boys track team also finished 12th overall.

Other girls results at State (at Spring Valley HS):

Easley’s Acie Vincent earned a State Championship in the 400 hurdles and All-State honors.

Caroline Irvin had a podium finish in the 3200 and Olivia Gramblin had one in the high jump.

Aamari Kelly earned All-State honors in the long jump na dhad a podium finish in the triple jump.

Meya McKinney had a podium finish in both the long jump and triple jump for the Green Wave. As a team, the Easley girls finished 10th overall.

EHS Baseball Alum: Former Easley standout Kasten Harvey recently became the all-time leaders in doubles in one season for Lincoln Memorial University, with a double against Wingate. Harvey is a 6-foot, 195-pound junior for the Railsplitters.

At press time, Harvey’s 2024 numbers for LMU were a .373 batting average in 28 games (all started), 17 doubles and 41 runs scored.

Harvey had a huge year for the Green Wave in the 2021 season. He batted .400 (34-of-85), scored 43 runs, had 9 doubles, 4 home runs and 27 RBIs. If that was not enough, Harvey was 6-0 on the mound with a 0.00 ERA in 28 innings of work. He also had 47 strikeouts pitching in 28 innings of work.

They were 25-4 that season.

More from that 2021 EHS baseball team: There were a couple more standout performances from that 2021 Easley baseball team.

Ben Freeman had a team-high .453 batting average (39-of-86) for Easley, had 9 doubles, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 37 RBIs and was 16-of-16 in stolen bases.

Christopher Mann batted .375 (27-of-72), had 31 runs, and was 14-of-16 in stolen bases.

Josh Woody turned in an 8-1 pitching record, with an 0.88 ERA. He threw a total of 64 innings, had 11 walks and struck out 72 batters.

Top finishers of The Dream Center Soles for Souls 5K:

Overall Top 3 Female in Age 1-99:

1-Amanda Iannello (20:35)

2-Ella Tetor (22:18)

3-Sarah Schwinkendorf (22:33)

Overall Top 3 Male in age 1-99:

1-Ricky Flynn (15:01)

2-Kaden Reeder (16:27)

3-Caleb Richardson (16:53)

Female 61-98:

1-Kathleen Beeman (26:53)

2- Laura Best (29:55)

3-Patti Hunnicutt (29:56)

Male 61-98:

1-George Luke (25:48)

2-Clifton Adams (26:50)

3-Willie McAbee (29:59)

Female 51-60:

1-Lee Granger (29:04)

2-Renee McMahon (29:57)

3-Jeanne Byers (29:58)

Male 51-60:

1-Gary Ball (21:07)

2-Dale Looper (21:19)

3-Dan Luke (21:37)

Female 41-50:

1-Shelly Stephenson (23:53)

2-Christy Medlin (27:40)

3-Carrie Poole (29:35)

Male 41-50:

1-Chris Hamor (22:16)

2-Ryan Schwinkendorf (23:44)

3-Brandon Koon (24:56)

Female 31-40:

1-Karen Guillen Cuevas (24:46)

2-Denise Tarr (25:47)

3-Kendrea Bundy (26:30)

Male 31-40:

1-Eric Bohac (19:09)

2-Jake OBrien (23:15)

3-Brett Giblin (28:02)

Female 21-30:

1-Cara Johnson (24:59)

2-Sarah Luke (25:28)

3-Madison Webb (38:55)

Male 21-30:

1-Mason Sims (20:09)

2-Cameron Davis (21:21)

3-Ryan Shupert (25:25)

Female 15-20:

1-Jenna Shupert (25:39)

2-Gigi Barbusca (29:32)

3-Madison Oliver (49:08)

Male 15-20:

1-Andrew Steveson (26:59)

2-Judah Johnson (30:05)

3-David Wilson (33:01)

Female 1-14:

1-Hailey Edwards (31:30)

2-Annabelle Roper (31:58)

3-Lily Carrick (41:04)

Male 1-14:

2-Elias Kingsbury (22:07)

2-Whitman Tetor (23:11)

3-Kaiden Souza (23:30)

Easley Parks & Recreation All-Stars

10U Softball All-Stars: Claire Black, Rosa Bowers, Ellie Headrick, Hanna Holcomb, Ava Kalb, Ella Moore, Bella Moresco, Layla Perez, Hailey Prettiman, Scotlynn Searcy, Addison Stockton and Raelynn Titus. Head Coach – Sidney Looper. Assistant Coaches – Jonathan Holcomb and Amber Kalb.

10U All-Star Team: Charles Robison, Henry Robison, Colton McCarson, Hunter Melton, Damion Hodgkins, Raiden Morris, Eli Swaynghame, Lee Holloway, Bryce Miller, Ben Touchberry, Kyler Bell and Kamdyn Greenlee. Coaches – Daniel McCarson, Corey Hodgkins. Manager – Phil Morris.

12U Softball All-Stars: Lanie Anders, Bryleigh Cogdill, Promise Giles, McKenzie Grant, Adalyn Johnson, Allie King, Ava Nelson, Elly Russell, Maya Sutherland, Harper Thompson, Emma Claire Thompson and Laney Wilson. Head Coach – Derek Cogdill. Assistants – Marty Anders and Suzanne Rogers.

12U All-Star Team: Jaxon Craft, Bryce Alexander, Mason McDowel, Kason Evatt, Talon Merrifield, Benjamin Shimp, Jaxon Turner, Bradyn Coker, Tripp Owens, Scout Roberts, Drew Pittman and Called Usery. Coach – Brian Tucker. Manager – Cody Craft.

High School boys golf: Congrats to the Powdersville High School boys golf team that finished in eighth place in the AAA State Championship.

Upcoming Events: The 11th Annual Pickens County Humane Society Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at The Rock Golf Club & Resort on 171 Sliding Rock Road. For more information, call (864) 843-9693.

The Electric City Trojan Trials 5K Run will be held on Saturday, June 8 in Anderson. It’s been called a “unique cross country” trail and it is at the sports complex at Anderson University on 431 Williamston Road.

Memorial Day Weekend: The 3rd Annual Palmetto Heroes Hike will take place on Saturday, May 25 at the Swamp Rabbit Trail. It is a hike in honor of our Fallen, First Responders and Military Service Members. Register today at: https://bit.ly/phh24-hiker.

150th Anniversary T-Shirt. Pick up location is Larry Bagwell Gym and the price of the t-shirts is $20-$24 per t-shirt (depending on the size). Colors available are: Sand, Teal or Grey.

EHS Hoops Camp: The Rising Wave Basketball Camp will be held Jun 3-4 from 5 to 8 p.m. cost is $40 and campers will receive instruction from the EHS coaching staff and players. Boys and girls ages 9-13 (rising 3rd grade through 7th). Contact information: DerrellJackson@pickens.k12.sc.us.

Youth Football Camp: The Green Wave Youth Football Camp will take place on June 25 and 27. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and cap runs from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. It is for rising second thru sixth-graders and will take place at Bill Carr Stadium. The cost is $25 per camper.

Favorite grandpa memory: David Brown, the grandpa of Easley High School senior Cole Davis, shared a favorite baseball memory of his grandson from this past season.

“The game against Seneca in February when Cole pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and striking out five. That’s my boy!”

2024 NFL Schedule for Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence:

Saturday, Aug. 10 (7 p.m.): vs. Kansas City – preseason

Saturday, Aug. 17 (1 p.m.) vs. Tampa Bay – preseason

Friday, Aug. 23 (7 p.m.) at Atlanta – preseason

* Then, the Jaguars open up the regular season with four-straight games against playoff teams from last year – at Miami, Cleveland, at Buffalo and at Texans. It also sounds like Lawrence is on the brink of getting a new contract that is huge.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.