EASLEY — Easley High School’s Akira Ogawa turned in a podium finish (a top-8 finish) in the 3200 and a new school record this past weekend at state.

Will Patton had a podium finish in the 400-meter hurdles. Connor Finley was a state champ in the Pole Vault, Lance Bays also had a podium finish and was All-State in the pole vault. Evan Massey had a podium finish in the javelin. The EHS boys track team also finished 12th overall.

Other girls results at State (at Spring Valley HS):

Easley’s Acie Vincent earned a State Championship in the 400 hurdles and All-State honors.

Caroline Irvin had a podium finish in the 3200 and Olivia Gramblin had one in the high jump.

Aamari Kelly earned All-State honors in the long jump na dhad a podium finish in the triple jump.

Meya McKinney had a podium finish in both the long jump and triple jump for the Green Wave. As a team, the Easley girls finished 10th overall.

EHS Baseball Alum: Former Easley standout Kasten Harvey recently became the all-time leaders in doubles in one season for Lincoln Memorial University, with a double against Wingate. Harvey is a 6-foot, 195-pound junior for the Railsplitters.

At press time, Harvey’s 2024 numbers for LMU were a .373 batting average in 28 games (all started), 17 doubles and 41 runs scored.

Harvey had a huge year for the Green Wave in the 2021 season. He batted .400 (34-of-85), scored 43 runs, had 9 doubles, 4 home runs and 27 RBIs. If that was not enough, Harvey was 6-0 on the mound with a 0.00 ERA in 28 innings of work. He also had 47 strikeouts pitching in 28 innings of work.

They were 25-4 that season.

More from that 2021 EHS baseball team: There were a couple more standout performances from that 2021 Easley baseball team.

Ben Freeman had a team-high .453 batting average (39-of-86) for Easley, had 9 doubles, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 37 RBIs and was 16-of-16 in stolen bases.

Christopher Mann batted .375 (27-of-72), had 31 runs, and was 14-of-16 in stolen bases.

Josh Woody turned in an 8-1 pitching record, with an 0.88 ERA. He threw a total of 64 innings, had 11 walks and struck out 72 batters.

Top finishers of The Dream Center Soles for Souls 5K:

Overall Top 3 Female in Age 1-99:

1-Amanda Iannello (20:35)

2-Ella Tetor (22:18)

3-Sarah Schwinkendorf (22:33)

Overall Top 3 Male in age 1-99:

1-Ricky Flynn (15:01)

2-Kaden Reeder (16:27)

3-Caleb Richardson (16:53)

Female 61-98:

1-Kathleen Beeman (26:53)

2- Laura Best (29:55)

3-Patti Hunnicutt (29:56)

Male 61-98:

1-George Luke (25:48)

2-Clifton Adams (26:50)

3-Willie McAbee (29:59)

Female 51-60:

1-Lee Granger (29:04)

2-Renee McMahon (29:57)

3-Jeanne Byers (29:58)

Male 51-60:

1-Gary Ball (21:07)

2-Dale Looper (21:19)

3-Dan Luke (21:37)

Female 41-50:

1-Shelly Stephenson (23:53)

2-Christy Medlin (27:40)

3-Carrie Poole (29:35)

Male 41-50:

1-Chris Hamor (22:16)

2-Ryan Schwinkendorf (23:44)

3-Brandon Koon (24:56)

Female 31-40:

1-Karen Guillen Cuevas (24:46)

2-Denise Tarr (25:47)

3-Kendrea Bundy (26:30)

Male 31-40:

1-Eric Bohac (19:09)

2-Jake OBrien (23:15)

3-Brett Giblin (28:02)

Female 21-30:

1-Cara Johnson (24:59)

2-Sarah Luke (25:28)

3-Madison Webb (38:55)

Male 21-30:

1-Mason Sims (20:09)

2-Cameron Davis (21:21)

3-Ryan Shupert (25:25)

Female 15-20:

1-Jenna Shupert (25:39)

2-Gigi Barbusca (29:32)

3-Madison Oliver (49:08)

Male 15-20:

1-Andrew Steveson (26:59)

2-Judah Johnson (30:05)

3-David Wilson (33:01)

Female 1-14:

1-Hailey Edwards (31:30)

2-Annabelle Roper (31:58)

3-Lily Carrick (41:04)

Male 1-14:

2-Elias Kingsbury (22:07)

2-Whitman Tetor (23:11)

3-Kaiden Souza (23:30)

Easley Parks & Recreation All-Stars

10U Softball All-Stars: Claire Black, Rosa Bowers, Ellie Headrick, Hanna Holcomb, Ava Kalb, Ella Moore, Bella Moresco, Layla Perez, Hailey Prettiman, Scotlynn Searcy, Addison Stockton and Raelynn Titus. Head Coach – Sidney Looper. Assistant Coaches – Jonathan Holcomb and Amber Kalb.

10U All-Star Team: Charles Robison, Henry Robison, Colton McCarson, Hunter Melton, Damion Hodgkins, Raiden Morris, Eli Swaynghame, Lee Holloway, Bryce Miller, Ben Touchberry, Kyler Bell and Kamdyn Greenlee. Coaches – Daniel McCarson, Corey Hodgkins. Manager – Phil Morris.

12U Softball All-Stars: Lanie Anders, Bryleigh Cogdill, Promise Giles, McKenzie Grant, Adalyn Johnson, Allie King, Ava Nelson, Elly Russell, Maya Sutherland, Harper Thompson, Emma Claire Thompson and Laney Wilson. Head Coach – Derek Cogdill. Assistants – Marty Anders and Suzanne Rogers.

12U All-Star Team: Jaxon Craft, Bryce Alexander, Mason McDowel, Kason Evatt, Talon Merrifield, Benjamin Shimp, Jaxon Turner, Bradyn Coker, Tripp Owens, Scout Roberts, Drew Pittman and Called Usery. Coach – Brian Tucker. Manager – Cody Craft.

High School boys golf: Congrats to the Powdersville High School boys golf team that finished in eighth place in the AAA State Championship.

Upcoming Events: The 11th Annual Pickens County Humane Society Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at The Rock Golf Club & Resort on 171 Sliding Rock Road. For more information, call (864) 843-9693.

The Electric City Trojan Trials 5K Run will be held on Saturday, June 8 in Anderson. It’s been called a “unique cross country” trail and it is at the sports complex at Anderson University on 431 Williamston Road.

Memorial Day Weekend: The 3rd Annual Palmetto Heroes Hike will take place on Saturday, May 25 at the Swamp Rabbit Trail. It is a hike in honor of our Fallen, First Responders and Military Service Members. Register today at: https://bit.ly/phh24-hiker.

150th Anniversary T-Shirt. Pick up location is Larry Bagwell Gym and the price of the t-shirts is $20-$24 per t-shirt (depending on the size). Colors available are: Sand, Teal or Grey.

EHS Hoops Camp: The Rising Wave Basketball Camp will be held Jun 3-4 from 5 to 8 p.m. cost is $40 and campers will receive instruction from the EHS coaching staff and players. Boys and girls ages 9-13 (rising 3rd grade through 7th). Contact information: DerrellJackson@pickens.k12.sc.us.

Youth Football Camp: The Green Wave Youth Football Camp will take place on June 25 and 27. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and cap runs from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. It is for rising second thru sixth-graders and will take place at Bill Carr Stadium. The cost is $25 per camper.

Favorite grandpa memory: David Brown, the grandpa of Easley High School senior Cole Davis, shared a favorite baseball memory of his grandson from this past season.

“The game against Seneca in February when Cole pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and striking out five. That’s my boy!”

2024 NFL Schedule for Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence:

Saturday, Aug. 10 (7 p.m.): vs. Kansas City – preseason

Saturday, Aug. 17 (1 p.m.) vs. Tampa Bay – preseason

Friday, Aug. 23 (7 p.m.) at Atlanta – preseason

* Then, the Jaguars open up the regular season with four-straight games against playoff teams from last year – at Miami, Cleveland, at Buffalo and at Texans. It also sounds like Lawrence is on the brink of getting a new contract that is huge.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.