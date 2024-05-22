EASLEY — Easley High School’s Akira Ogawa turned in a podium finish (a top-8 finish) in the 3200 and a new school record this past weekend at state.
Will Patton had a podium finish in the 400-meter hurdles. Connor Finley was a state champ in the Pole Vault, Lance Bays also had a podium finish and was All-State in the pole vault. Evan Massey had a podium finish in the javelin. The EHS boys track team also finished 12th overall.
Other girls results at State (at Spring Valley HS):
Easley’s Acie Vincent earned a State Championship in the 400 hurdles and All-State honors.
Caroline Irvin had a podium finish in the 3200 and Olivia Gramblin had one in the high jump.
Aamari Kelly earned All-State honors in the long jump na dhad a podium finish in the triple jump.
Meya McKinney had a podium finish in both the long jump and triple jump for the Green Wave. As a team, the Easley girls finished 10th overall.
EHS Baseball Alum: Former Easley standout Kasten Harvey recently became the all-time leaders in doubles in one season for Lincoln Memorial University, with a double against Wingate. Harvey is a 6-foot, 195-pound junior for the Railsplitters.
At press time, Harvey’s 2024 numbers for LMU were a .373 batting average in 28 games (all started), 17 doubles and 41 runs scored.
Harvey had a huge year for the Green Wave in the 2021 season. He batted .400 (34-of-85), scored 43 runs, had 9 doubles, 4 home runs and 27 RBIs. If that was not enough, Harvey was 6-0 on the mound with a 0.00 ERA in 28 innings of work. He also had 47 strikeouts pitching in 28 innings of work.
They were 25-4 that season.
More from that 2021 EHS baseball team: There were a couple more standout performances from that 2021 Easley baseball team.
Ben Freeman had a team-high .453 batting average (39-of-86) for Easley, had 9 doubles, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 37 RBIs and was 16-of-16 in stolen bases.
Christopher Mann batted .375 (27-of-72), had 31 runs, and was 14-of-16 in stolen bases.
Josh Woody turned in an 8-1 pitching record, with an 0.88 ERA. He threw a total of 64 innings, had 11 walks and struck out 72 batters.
Top finishers of The Dream Center Soles for Souls 5K:
Overall Top 3 Female in Age 1-99:
1-Amanda Iannello (20:35)
2-Ella Tetor (22:18)
3-Sarah Schwinkendorf (22:33)
Overall Top 3 Male in age 1-99:
1-Ricky Flynn (15:01)
2-Kaden Reeder (16:27)
3-Caleb Richardson (16:53)
Female 61-98:
1-Kathleen Beeman (26:53)
2- Laura Best (29:55)
3-Patti Hunnicutt (29:56)
Male 61-98:
1-George Luke (25:48)
2-Clifton Adams (26:50)
3-Willie McAbee (29:59)
Female 51-60:
1-Lee Granger (29:04)
2-Renee McMahon (29:57)
3-Jeanne Byers (29:58)
Male 51-60:
1-Gary Ball (21:07)
2-Dale Looper (21:19)
3-Dan Luke (21:37)
Female 41-50:
1-Shelly Stephenson (23:53)
2-Christy Medlin (27:40)
3-Carrie Poole (29:35)
Male 41-50:
1-Chris Hamor (22:16)
2-Ryan Schwinkendorf (23:44)
3-Brandon Koon (24:56)
Female 31-40:
1-Karen Guillen Cuevas (24:46)
2-Denise Tarr (25:47)
3-Kendrea Bundy (26:30)
Male 31-40:
1-Eric Bohac (19:09)
2-Jake OBrien (23:15)
3-Brett Giblin (28:02)
Female 21-30:
1-Cara Johnson (24:59)
2-Sarah Luke (25:28)
3-Madison Webb (38:55)
Male 21-30:
1-Mason Sims (20:09)
2-Cameron Davis (21:21)
3-Ryan Shupert (25:25)
Female 15-20:
1-Jenna Shupert (25:39)
2-Gigi Barbusca (29:32)
3-Madison Oliver (49:08)
Male 15-20:
1-Andrew Steveson (26:59)
2-Judah Johnson (30:05)
3-David Wilson (33:01)
Female 1-14:
1-Hailey Edwards (31:30)
2-Annabelle Roper (31:58)
3-Lily Carrick (41:04)
Male 1-14:
2-Elias Kingsbury (22:07)
2-Whitman Tetor (23:11)
3-Kaiden Souza (23:30)
Easley Parks & Recreation All-Stars
10U Softball All-Stars: Claire Black, Rosa Bowers, Ellie Headrick, Hanna Holcomb, Ava Kalb, Ella Moore, Bella Moresco, Layla Perez, Hailey Prettiman, Scotlynn Searcy, Addison Stockton and Raelynn Titus. Head Coach – Sidney Looper. Assistant Coaches – Jonathan Holcomb and Amber Kalb.
10U All-Star Team: Charles Robison, Henry Robison, Colton McCarson, Hunter Melton, Damion Hodgkins, Raiden Morris, Eli Swaynghame, Lee Holloway, Bryce Miller, Ben Touchberry, Kyler Bell and Kamdyn Greenlee. Coaches – Daniel McCarson, Corey Hodgkins. Manager – Phil Morris.
12U Softball All-Stars: Lanie Anders, Bryleigh Cogdill, Promise Giles, McKenzie Grant, Adalyn Johnson, Allie King, Ava Nelson, Elly Russell, Maya Sutherland, Harper Thompson, Emma Claire Thompson and Laney Wilson. Head Coach – Derek Cogdill. Assistants – Marty Anders and Suzanne Rogers.
12U All-Star Team: Jaxon Craft, Bryce Alexander, Mason McDowel, Kason Evatt, Talon Merrifield, Benjamin Shimp, Jaxon Turner, Bradyn Coker, Tripp Owens, Scout Roberts, Drew Pittman and Called Usery. Coach – Brian Tucker. Manager – Cody Craft.
High School boys golf: Congrats to the Powdersville High School boys golf team that finished in eighth place in the AAA State Championship.
Upcoming Events: The 11th Annual Pickens County Humane Society Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at The Rock Golf Club & Resort on 171 Sliding Rock Road. For more information, call (864) 843-9693.
The Electric City Trojan Trials 5K Run will be held on Saturday, June 8 in Anderson. It’s been called a “unique cross country” trail and it is at the sports complex at Anderson University on 431 Williamston Road.
Memorial Day Weekend: The 3rd Annual Palmetto Heroes Hike will take place on Saturday, May 25 at the Swamp Rabbit Trail. It is a hike in honor of our Fallen, First Responders and Military Service Members. Register today at: https://bit.ly/phh24-hiker.
150th Anniversary T-Shirt. Pick up location is Larry Bagwell Gym and the price of the t-shirts is $20-$24 per t-shirt (depending on the size). Colors available are: Sand, Teal or Grey.
EHS Hoops Camp: The Rising Wave Basketball Camp will be held Jun 3-4 from 5 to 8 p.m. cost is $40 and campers will receive instruction from the EHS coaching staff and players. Boys and girls ages 9-13 (rising 3rd grade through 7th). Contact information: DerrellJackson@pickens.k12.sc.us.
Youth Football Camp: The Green Wave Youth Football Camp will take place on June 25 and 27. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and cap runs from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. It is for rising second thru sixth-graders and will take place at Bill Carr Stadium. The cost is $25 per camper.
Favorite grandpa memory: David Brown, the grandpa of Easley High School senior Cole Davis, shared a favorite baseball memory of his grandson from this past season.
“The game against Seneca in February when Cole pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and striking out five. That’s my boy!”
2024 NFL Schedule for Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence:
Saturday, Aug. 10 (7 p.m.): vs. Kansas City – preseason
Saturday, Aug. 17 (1 p.m.) vs. Tampa Bay – preseason
Friday, Aug. 23 (7 p.m.) at Atlanta – preseason
* Then, the Jaguars open up the regular season with four-straight games against playoff teams from last year – at Miami, Cleveland, at Buffalo and at Texans. It also sounds like Lawrence is on the brink of getting a new contract that is huge.
Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.