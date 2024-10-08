CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan picked up their fourth consecutive shut out victory on Saturday afternoon as they defeated the Erskine Flying Fleet in a 6-0 final score.

Southern Wesleyan came out strong in the first half as Fianna Steves drove toward the goal and fired off a shot, but Abby McElveen saved the attempt from reaching the back of the net. The Warriors would not relent as Ashley Cerqueira, Karina Pashkovets and Alli Dalton each took turns attacking the goal. McElveen and the Flying Fleet defense stood strong to deter each of their attacks. Leyla Yelton took a shot on the goal, but it went wide of the net preventing the Flying Fleet from taking the early lead. Shortly afterwards, Jessie Parrott collected the ball and passed it over to Alli Dalton who sent it into the back of the net to not only give the Warriors the lead, but also score her first collegiate goal. With just fifteen minutes left in the half, the Warriors sent a corner kick in toward the goal. The ball bounced around until Miley Tjoelker collected the ball and tapped it into the net to extend the Warriors lead to 2-0 and give her her first collegiate goal.

The Warriors pushed on in the second half. Once again Jessie Parrott collected the ball and passed it across the box to Ashley Cerqueira. Cerqueira drilled the ball toward the net where it rebounded off the far post and into the goal for her first goal of her collegiate career. Southern Wesleyan was not done and Alli Dalton took the ball all the way to the net for her second goal of the afternoon. Seconds later, a foul in the box sent Jessie Parrott to the penalty spot. Parrott put the ball into the back of the net to extend the Warriors lead to 5-0. The Warriors would not relent as Alli Dalton and Ashley Caballero attempted to extend their lead further, but the Flying Fleet thwarted their attacks. With just under thirty minutes left in the half, Karina Pashkovets passed the ball over to Ella McCowen who sent the ball into the net for her first collegiate goal. The Warriors went on to claim a 6-0 goal victory over the Flying Fleet.

Southern Wesleyan will hit the road down to Rome, Ga., on October 12 to take on the Shorter Hawks.