EASLEY — This game had the perfect scenario last Friday night.

It was homecoming night. Three Green Wave standouts (Nicole Beasley Alford, Steve Duncan and Josh Hughes) were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Easley High School football field was named after Bill Houston.

Senior running back Aaron Tolbert ran wild, too, for 174 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

But after jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, the Green Wave lost a heartbreaking 36-28 decision to Mauldin.

“We had our chances,” said Green Wave coach Sam Houston. “We have a bunch of fighters in there (in the locker room). They’ll be ready to go back to work and play Fieldcrest.”

Throughout the game, Easley had a tough time getting a pass rush to get to Mauldin quarterback Jaxon Vicars.

Mauldin coach Andre Cook Jr. lit up when talking about his offensive line.

“Our offensive line and being able to run the football was the key,” said Cook Jr., after his team won their first game of the season and improved to 1-4. “We said coming into the season that those guys (on the offensive line) were going to be the key for us winning and losing. I’m really excited. Our kids executed tonight. We had turnovers early on and we never stopped fighting. I’m really proud of my kids right now.”

Kobe Preston had 6 solo tackles to lead the Green Wave defense, while Stone Turner added 3 solos.

Individual stats:

RUSHING: Mauldin – Nehemiah Floyd 18-141, Taurus Thomason 11-59, Tamari Shepherd 6-19, and Jaxon Vicars 3-7.

Easley – Aaron Tolbert 19-174, Matthew Hillstock 4-44, Jay Stoker 8-10 and Kadin Davis 1-4.

PASSING: Mauldin – Jaxon Vicars 7-17-2 136; Easley – Jay Stoker 14-32-1 162.

RECEIVING: Mauldin – Patrick Murphy 3-94, Tamari Shepherd 3-42 and Devon Wilson 1-0. Easley – Matthew Hillstock 5-27, Kadin Davis 3-97, Jonathan Isham 3-25 and Aaron Tolbert 2-14.

Scoring summary:

1 EHS (4:19): Jonathan Isham, a 19-yard pass from Jay Stoker (Evan Massey kick)

2 EHS (11:22): Aaron Tolbert, a 5-yard run (Evan Massey kick)

2 EHS (7:53): Kadin Davis, a 79-yard pass from Jay Stoker (Evan Massey kick)

2 MHS (4:01): Taurus Thomason, a 19-yard run (Jackson Campbell kick)

2 MHS (3:52): Safety

2 MHS (3:07): Nehemiah Floyd, 6-yard run (kick failed)

3 EHS (10:52): Aaron Tolbert, 45-yard run (Evan Massey kick)

3 MHS (3:47): Patrick Murphy, a 41-yard pass from Jaxon Vicars (Jackson Campbell kick)

4 MHS (11:18): Tamari Shepherd, a 5-yard run (Jackson Campbell kick)

4 MHS (1:29): AJ Norfus, a 3-yard run (Jackson Campbell kick)

