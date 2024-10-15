UPSTATE – Prisma Health has opened a state-of-the-art $32 million ambulatory surgery center specializing in same-day-discharge outpatient procedures. The new Prisma Health Surgery Center—Centennial Way, which represents Prisma’s largest outpatient surgery expansion within the past decade, will significantly improve access and convenience for patients, officials said.

The Greenville center will offer minimally invasive specialties such as ear, nose and throat (ENT), gynecology, colorectal and general surgeries, with room in the center for future expansion.

“Prisma is committed to expanding medical access to high-quality medical care – including outpatient surgical care – to our growing communities,” said Prisma surgeon and urologist Dr. Patrick Springhart. “We’re excited to open our new center, which will offer outstanding care in a convenient setting that better meets patient needs.”

Located at 64 Centennial Way near the Greenville Memorial Hospital Campus, the two-story, 45,351-square-foot center houses six advanced surgical suites.

Prisma Health Surgery Center—Centennial Way will offer an easy check-in and check-out process, comfortable surroundings, easy wayfinding and close convenient parking. After surgery, initial recovery and same-day discharge, patients will continue their recovery in the comfort of their own homes.

“Our new surgery center is a testament to modern health care design and technology,” said Tim Brookshire, CEO of Prisma’s Greenville Memorial and North Greenville campuses. “But what truly sets this center apart is its focus on same-day-discharge surgeries and procedures. From urology and ENT to colorectal and general surgery, we’re equipped to handle a wide range of outpatient procedures. This project is more than just a building – it’s a reflection of our organization’s commitment to growth, innovation and health care that brings the brightest future. Together, we’re committed to delivering care that supports a healthy, hopeful way forward.”

Patients are selected for surgery at the center by their physician based on the appropriate safety and needs of the patient, they said.