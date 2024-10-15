EASLEY — “Nobody loves Easley more than this man right here. His blood runs green and we are delighted that our lives have always been connected to Easley and Easley High School.”

Those were the words of Sue Houston last Friday night, talking about her husband (Bill) right before the EHS football field was named after him. Sue and Bill were high school sweethearts and have been married for 58 years.

Several family members, close friends and former coworkers showed up to support Bill in the EHS library.

“I’m very humbled and very thankful,” said Bill. “I have a lot of people to thank and I had some wonderful mentors in my career. I’m thankful for my mom and dad who stayed in Easley. I’m thankful for my wife (Sue) who was a cheerleader here. I had some of the best teachers and staff around and that made my job so much easier. Mostly, I thank God for the blessings that he’s given me and my family. The people who taught under me made me a better person. We had some wonderful students.”

The positive impact that Bill Houston has made – at the school and in the community – is quite evident.

“He (Bill) is a legendary figure – from being a student athlete many years ago who represented the school well – to coming back to his alma mater to teach and coach,” said EHS Principal Josh Oxendine. “He coached on two state-championship football teams and eventually became a Principal here. He is someone I’ve always looked up to and has been a mentor to me. It’s a special day to honor him.”

Ellen Johnson, a retired English teacher from EHS, could not say enough good things about working for Houston.

“He (Bill) was so fair,” said Johnson. “He had a gift of being able to diffuse anyone who was angry and encourage anyone who needed it. He was great to work for.”

Bill’s son, Eric, got all choked up when talking about his dad (Bill) and what it means to him. Eric is a 1986 grad of Easley High School and he coached at EHS for 23 years.

“It’s deserved,” Eric said. “It’s an honor for him and my mom. He (Bill) is faithful to this whole community. He really is and has been forever. It’s a very big honor and he’s a great man.”

Ending note: Bill Houston showed his true colors last Friday night, standing right behind the endzone – in full support of the Green Wave football team (and his grandson Sam who is the head coach). Congratulations, Bill!

