WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 10 Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC) scored 28 points in the second quarter fueled by a pair of interceptions to pull away from Wake Forest (2-4, 1-2 ACC) for a 49-14 win at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 31-for-41 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Phil Mafah ran for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and tight end Jake Briningstool hauled in seven catches for 104 yards and a score. Mafah recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Additionally, Antonio Williams became the first Tiger since C.J. Spiller in 2009 to throw and catch a touchdown in a game, hauling in a 22-yarder from Klubnik in the second quarter and hitting Briningstool on a 28-yard double pass in the third quarter.