GREENWOOD — Last Friday night, I got a full dose of what Class 5A football is all about.

It was a road game for Easley’s football team at Greenwood High School. Sure, the football facilities were off the charts with the million-dollar scoreboard and the elevator for the press box that seemed more like an NFL facility. The new locker rooms that are currently being built – I’m sure – will be state of the art.

I’ve got to give them credit at GHS – the tradition of state championships in football is quite impressive. The former Greenwood High School players who have played in the NFL include: Josh Norman (Cornerback, Car., Wash., Buff. and SF), D.J. Swearingen (Free Safety, Hou., Tam, Ari, Was, Oak and Nor), Kelcy Quarles (Defensive Tackle, Ind.), Armonti Edwards (Quarterback, Car, Clev), Robert Brooks (Wide Receiver, GB, Den), Ben Coates (Tight End, NWE, Bal), Ernest Dye (Tackle-Guard, Pho, Ari, Stl), Larry Ryans (Wide Reciever, Tam) and Harvey White (Quarterback-End, Bos).

Greenwood ended up defeating Easley 38-0. It marked the 45th time that Greenwood has defeated Easley in 55 times (dating back to 1945).

“I thought our kids played well,” said Greenwood coach Jason Tone, whose team improved to 5-2 on the season. “It is really tough on our teams now – game 3 of 4 in 15 days – that is tough. Our kids are tired and everybody is tired. I thought they did a good job of taking care of business and playing hard.”

Despite the loss, two definite bright spots for Easley were quarterback Jojo Coleman and Matthew Hillstock.

Coleman got the start at quarterback with Jay Stoker was still out with a concussion.

“We didn’t really prepare for No. 5 (Coleman), but he looked good in spots and can run,” added Coach Tone. “He hurt us on a long run early. Coach (Sam) Houston is doing a good job over there. It’s just going to take some time to get those kids doing what he wants to do.”

Coleman used his athleticism to scramble effectively in the pocket against an athletic Greenwood defense, and then he used his foot speed to get some quality gains. Coleman finished the night connecting on 11 of his 23 passes for 130 yards and one interception. Coleman also led the the EHS team in rushing with 8 carries for 36 yards.

“I’m really proud of Jojo,” said EHS coach Sam Houston. “He’s a competitor and proud of how he played. He earned a lot of respect from a lot of people. I’m excited to see how he’s going to keep going. He’s a basketball player as well and he’s just a competitor.”

Hillstock, who is only a junior, had 5 catches for 70 yards at receiver. Senior running back Aaron Tolbert was held to 23 yards on 16 carries.

Loss to TL Hanna: Also last week, Easley’s football team fell 57-20 to the TL Hanna Yellow Jackets. Sophomore QB Jojo Coleman completed 13-of-22 passes for 131 yards and no interceptions. Senior RB Aaron Tolbert also gained 88 yards rushing on 8 carries, which included a 9-yard touchdown reception from Coleman in the fourth quarter.

Coleman broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter and then added a 22-yard keeper in the fourth quarter to find pay-dirt.

Ending note: During a tough season, it is easy to sit back and see things that a team can do better. I will say one thing that has really impressed me about Coach Houston – during the toughest of times and after some lopsided losses – is that he continues to coach up his players after the game is over.

