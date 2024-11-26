EASLEY — It doesn’t matter what the sport is.

When an athlete plays for something bigger than the game, then good things often happen. That’s the case for Easley High School sophomore wrestler Luke Arrowood.

His dad (Larry) wrestled for the Green Wave.

But unfortunately, his dad passed away at a young age.

“I’ve always heard stories about my dad wrestling and he passed away when I was 7 years old,” said Luke. “This sport (wrestling) really means a lot to me. He was really good. I have some of his medals and letters. I just plan to carry on the name.”

Continued the 15-year-old Arrowood, “I have my family up in the stands. Mom (Lisa) – I love you … my cousin’s family and my girlfriend. I do plan on winning in life. I’ve got my Lord and Savior here. I just give all the glory to Him.”

Last week, Luke wrestled at 150 in a scrimmage and turned in a pin against Walhalla.

“I had to wrestle fast, from my heart and put in all my effort,” said Luke, shortly after recording the pin. “Win or not, I’ll come out and learn from what I did wrong. I did not do well last year. So, this is my year. I was JV. I didn’t keep track of my (JV) record and then my varsity record was only 2-2.”

Luke is gunning for a trip to state this year.

Growing up in Easley, Luke started out his sports career on the gridiron and then he found his way back to the wrestling mat.

“I got into wrestling because my seventh-grade year I played football and I was on the heavier side,” said Luke. “I didn’t know what sport to play. I was getting into sports to lose weight.”

It should be interesting how the wrestling career pans out for the gung-ho Luke.

But one thing you can bet on: He’ll continue to wrestle for the Green Wave.

“I’ve been here all my life in Easley,” Luke said. “I’ve heard about all these other schools having good coaches and good teams, but this is where I was born and this is where I was raised. This is my team. Go Green Wave!”

Ready for a breakout season: Easley’s Isaac Pereia was injured for most of last year’s wrestling season. Then, he didn’t see too much playing time in football this year as an outside backup linebacker. So, he is ready to roll for the upcoming wrestling season.

“My goal (in wrestling) is to make it to state,” said Pereia, who will be wrestling at 150 this season.

