EASLEY – Local fans piled into the gym last week to see the Easley girls basketball team host Pickens. The two towns are just 10 miles apart and it is quickly called a “rivalry game” to most of the fans. You can throw the records out the door.

But unfortunately, arguably the best player did not even play in the game.

Sadie McKinney, a 5-foot-10 senior forward for the Blue Flame, is in her fourth year of varsity basketball for PHS. Many of you remember her from last season when she averaged close to 10 points and 10 rebounds a game for Pickens.

Last Friday night, though, McKinney was in street clothes and was rebounding for her teammates in warm-ups. McKinney had just turned in a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds (along with 2 steals and a block) recently in a victory against Liberty. However in that game against Liberty, McKinney suffered a concussion and that forced her to sit out the game against Easley.

Pickens had several other players step up in a 47-38 win over Easley.

“It’s hard sitting out of the game as a senior, but it’s a big win for us,” said McKinney, after the victory. “We came in hyped as a team and ready to play our rival. I’m super proud of how each one of them stepped up.”

PHS scrappy point-guard Gabi Sanchez led all scorers with 19 points, Braelynn Hardin had 14 points for the Blue Flame and Anslie Abercrombie had 12.

Pickens coach Sam Smith was pleased with his team’s performance, especially that of Ambercrombie’s.

“I’ve coached Anslie for several years now in AAU,” said Smith. “She’s just a leader and a professional all the time in the classroom and on the court. She is just top notch. She is maybe 5-foot-3 and maybe 65 pounds soaking wet, and she is just a junior. I’m just proud of my girls. It was big for us to come back and get the win.”

Pickens goes to 3-3 on the season.

For Easley, senior Josalynn Gamble was the lone player in double figures with 10 points. Junior post player Camora Little scored nine points and Kate Kelley added seven.

The Green jumped out to an early 5-2 lead on buckets from Gamble and Little, but the Blue Flame answered with a 7-0 run for a 9-5 lead.

Easley stayed within striking distance in the second quarter at 13-12 when Kelley knocked down a three-point shot with 3:30 left before halftime.

Sanchez, though, continued her aggressive style of play and answered with another layup to spark a 21-14 Blue Flame lead.

“Pickens came out her and they had heart and they had hustle,” said Easley coach Ashley Baker. “I just need my girls to have that same fire and that same energy, and passion. I hope they use this game to turn it around. It’s frustrating, but every girl has to be ready when their name is called.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.