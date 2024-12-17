Easley coach Derrell Jackson talks to his team during a timeout last Thursday night. Jackson and the Green Wave rallied for a 57-47 win over Berea.

It was like a backyard brawl.

A dogfight.

Call it what you want.

Last Thursday night, point-guard standout Drey Jackson (17.2 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4.6 rpg, 3.6 rpg) was on crutches after a recent high-ankle sprain. He just sat on the bench like another coach. Teammate River Andrews was gone due to a soccer obligation. Plus, Easley’s basketball team had a 5-0 record on the line on their homecourt.

Berea entered the game with the momentum of a 3-game winning streak.

But in the end, several players stepped up and the Green Wave prevailed with a 57-47 victory.

“It was a total team effort,” said EHS coach Derrell Jackson. “We came in talking that we wanted to control the pace. They (Bereau) like to get up and down the court. With us being shorthanded, we can’t play that pace.”

Easley held a 26-23 lead at halftime and the game was tied at 41 after three quarters of play.

Senior sharpshooter Ethan Crews went to work in the fourth quarter with several breakaway moves to the hoop – and outside jumpers – to help lead Easley to their undefeated mark of 6-0. The stat line for Crews: 9-of-15 shooting from the field for 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block.

“It was a battle all night,” said Crews, celebrating with family and friends after the victory. “We were without Drey, and River who was at soccer. It was a hard-fought battle.”

Senior Noah Calhoun got the start at point guard due to Jackson being out with an injury. Calhoun did step up at the point and contributed 5 points, 4 points, 4 assists and 2 steals.

“They (Burea) are a scrappy team, but we had a game plan and we all stuck to it,” said Calhoun. “Everybody showed out and I’m so proud of these boys. We got it done without our star point guard, Drey. We fought for him and this win was for him.”

Sophomore Miles Campbell also helped take care of some of the point-guard duties, attacking the basket and helping lead the breaks. Campbell had 11 points, 3 assists and 2 steals. EHS sophomore RJ Stack also pulled down 7 rebounds for the Green Wave.

Kamden Rice, an eighth-grade guard on varsity, did see more playing time and filled in nicely. Rice had 4 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

Commenting on the progression of Rice, Coach Jackson said, “He (Rice) is getting better every day and we see it at practice. I know a lot of people questionned why we have an eighth-grader, but he continues to show why he’s out there . He’s earned every second he’s gets. He’s making the most of his opportunity. He’s going to continue get better and better.”

Not to be overlooked was sophomore Malachi Ramey, a 6-foot-5 and 175-pound forward. Ramey broke loose for 9 points in the first quarter and finished the night with 11 overall. Ramey brings a physicality to the team after playing receiver on the varsity football team this past season.

“I just try to benefit my team and to help us win, and keep the win streak alive,” Ramey said. “It’s very motivational. I love being around these guys and putting in the work every single day.”

Easley (74)

Ramey 2 0-0 4, Jackson 5 (2) 2-2 18, Campbell 0 (2) 1-2 7, Stack 5 5-7 15, Crews 4 (2) 1-1 15, Calhoun 2 1-1 5, Clark 1 (1) 0-0 5, Rice 1 (1) 0-0 5. Totals: 20 (8) 10-13 74.

