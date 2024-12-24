EASLEY — Locally, Erin Cleveland has left her mark in the sports world as a Drum Major in band at Easley High School and at Clemson University. Erin served as the Drum Major in her final year of high school (2011) and in college at Clemson (2014). She went on to get her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2019 at MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina)

Erin and her husband (Elliott) are the new owners of The Movement Doctors, located in downtown Easley at 101 West Main Street. They met in high school and have two children — Jack (6) and Quinn (2).

Erin took some time from her busy schedule to reflect on everything.

Q: Can you talk about your favorite band memory from attending Easley High School?

ERIN: My favorite band memory from high school was placing fourth at the Upper State competition and making the 4A State competition for the first time in many years. The amount of work put into a competition band season is extensive. The band starts in July and state competitions aren’t until the end of October typically. Being able to accomplish a big goal with my closest friends was a special feeling and really taught me a lot about the value of working together and working hard.

Q: What was your favorite band memory from your college days at Clemson University?

ERIN: My favorite band memory from my days at Clemson University was running out on the field for the first time as a drum major playing against Georgia in Death Valley. ESPN GameDay was at Clemson, which made the stakes feel even greater. We were up super early to start the day on national television. Although I was extremely nervous, it was an exhilarating moment to lead the band onto the field in such an exciting environment.

Q: What advice would you give to someone wanting to play in the band one day at Clemson University?

ERIN: I would encourage middle and high school band members to continue pursuing music and playing an instrument because it is something you can continue doing for the rest of your life and can bring so much joy. Playing in college requires dedication and practice on your instrument, but also taught me so much about time management and pursuing excellence. It was worth the time and effort to play a part in big game days and get the opportunity to travel to some really awesome places!

Q: You and your husband, Elliot, recently opened a business in downtown Easley. Can you elaborate on that?

ERIN: Elliot and I are both physical therapists and have opened a sports and orthopedic practice on the corner of Main St. and Pendleton St. We help athletes and active adults prevent and recover from injuries. We are excited to be a part of the downtown Easley community and be in a beautiful space on the corner of Main Street. We are both passionate about entrepreneurship and believe that small businesses are the backbone of our country.

Q: Your husband, Elliot, has worked with some big-time athletes. Can you talk about that a bit?

ERIN: Elliot and I have been fortunate to meet and work with some incredible athletes that are more so incredible humans. We feel a calling to come alongside young adults and help them pursue their passions. Elliot is not only an excellent clinician, but also a partner in recovery. He supports our athletes through all the challenges that come along with playing a sport at a high school, collegiate, or professional level.

Q: What would you like to say about your new business to the Easley-area folks?

ERIN: Our boutique physical therapy studio offers a healing, supportive environment for our patients to get out of pain or get stronger. We’ve created a unique and personal approach to therapy. After working with elite college and professional athletes over the last few years, we have developed a comprehensive method of helping our patients find the root of their problem and create customized treatment plans to meet their needs.

We are also very excited to add our story to the building’s 120 years of history, predominantly as Frierson’s Drug Store.

Favorites:

Teacher growing up: Mrs. Lucy Beard, my kindergarten teacher

Local Restaurant: Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor

Pro Athlete: Michael Jordan

Pro Stadium: The Georgia Dome

Pro Team: I don’t follow pro sports, I love my Clemson Tigers

Movie: Top Gun

Actor or Actress: Zooey Deschanel

TV Show: New Girl

Vacation Spot: The North Shore on Oahu, Hawai’i