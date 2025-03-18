It’s not so much that they won the Class 2A State Championship. It’s more about how the Liberty boys basketball team achieved that memorable task.

They won with standards. They won with integrity!

“We just bought in at the right time,” said Liberty coach Brenden Marcell. “We had some serious discipline problems early in the season. Once we started to have complete buy in and playing for each other, then things started to fall our way.”

Liberty started out the season with a 7-2 record. Then, the competition got better, some of their players were even ejected from games and they went on an 8-game losing streak.

Kendrick Jackson, a 6-foot-3 and 165-pound guard, stepped up big in crunch time and averaged 19 points in the playoffs.