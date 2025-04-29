EASLEY — Easley High School recently announced Austin Anderson as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach for the Green Wave. Anderson is currently the head basketball coach at Powdersville High School.

Over the past five seasons, Anderson has excelled as the leader of the Powdersville program attaining an 84-39 overall record. His Patriot team won the Class 3A State Championship in 2024 while finishing 2025 as 3A Upper State Champions and State Runner-up.

Anderson was named Region 2-3A Coach of the Year in 2025 and 3A State Coach of the Year in 2024. He was recognized as a NCAA D2 Honorable Mention All-American and Conference Carolinas Player of the Year at Lees McRae College during his playing career.

When asked about his plans for the Green Wave, Anderson responded, “I am looking forward to cultivating each student athlete through integrity, discipline, and competitive challenges; all while striving for greatness on and off the court. It is an honor to be able to coach at Easley High School. I look forward to elevating what is already a great program. It’s time to get to work, Go Wave!”

EHS Principal Josh Oxendine commented, “Our players and students deserve the best and Coach Anderson’s proven success in the classroom and on the court will provide that moving forward.”

Easley Athletic Director Gill Payne added, “I am very excited that Coach Anderson has agreed to join the Green Wave Family. This is a home run hire for Easley High School and the EHS Basketball Program. Coach Anderson is one of the top high school coaches in the Upstate and we are fortunate to be able to attract him to Easley High School. Our basketball students, parents, and fans are in for some exciting times ahead.”

Anderson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Lees McRae College and received his teaching certification through the MAT program at Francis Marion University. Along with his strong coaching credentials, Coach Anderson has also earned numerous accolades in the classroom including being the current Powdersville High School Teacher of the Year along with being recognized as a WYFF Golden Apple recipient.

Anderson will be on faculty as a special education teacher at Easley High School beginning in the fall and plans to be involved with the basketball program beginning this summer.

Anderson is married to wife Alexandria and they have three children: daughter Millie Jane (5), son Hugh McRae (2), and son Silas “Champ” (5 Months).