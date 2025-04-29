POWDERSVILLE — On paper, Anna Lou Bloomer is a senior at Powdersville High School and is a member of the Patriots girls soccer team.

But when you look at the career of Bloomer, she could have played in one of those old war movies directed by Steven Spielberg or Clint Eastwood. Bloomer has had surgery on both of her knees, and each one took six months to recover from.

And that’s not it.

“I’ve broken three bones,” said the 5-foot-2 Bloomer, at Senior Night recently. “I’ve had fractured bones, twisted things and had concussions. I’ve had a lot of stuff like hematoma and contusions, but I’ve worked through it and came to play for my senior season (at PHS). I’m getting through it.”

Bloomer has a 5.208 grade point average, planning to go to Clemson University to study Health Science and is studying to become a Physical Therapist. “I like being able to help people and I like the medical side of it,” she said.

At press time, Bloomer and the Patriots were 10-3 overall with a big win over St. Joe’s Catholic School.

The other Powdersville seniors who were honored were Cassidy Caldwell, Paige Cousins, AJ Irby, Emma Kate and Julia McConnell.

Caldwell: A captain for the Patriots, Caldwell takes great pride in helping lead the team. “It’s been a really impactful experience,” she said. “I feel I’ve developed relationships with all of my teammates. I really showed other people on the team how to become the future of Powdersville.”

Cousins: She’s played soccer with Bloomer since they were 5 years old. Paige was All-State and All-Region for three years. “I love competition, but something about playing for my high school team,” said Cousins, who has a 3.96 GPA and is also going to Clemson. “It’s been the greatest. I’ve met the best girls ever and I’ve really enjoyed it. I have some of my best friends on the team and I just love it.”

Irby: AJ started playing soccer at 3 years old and she has played on several high-level soccer teams through the years. AJ is following the family tradition of her mom (Tabitha) who has been cutting hair for 26 years. So at just 18 years old, AJ has already gotten her cosmetology license. “I’ll be (cutting hair) at Great Clips for a few years,” she said. “I grew up with it (cutting hair). I’ve been in vocational school for three years and getting my license.” AJ has a 3.96

Latham: Uniquely, the 5-foot-10 Latham was also a standout volleyball player for the Patriots. She is currently in her first year of varsity soccer at PHS and is the starting goalie. “It’s been a really good experience,” said Latham, recently on Senior Night. “Everyone is great. They are positive and it’s been a nice experience overall.” Latham will continue her education at Clemson.

McConnell: Talk about a student athlete! Julia has been injured a lot this season, but she has a sparkling 5.37 grade point average.

