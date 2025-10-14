Powdersville assistant coach Troy Gamble goes over film with senior offensive lineman Konnor Giles (No. 58) last Friday night in a 31-28 win over Christ Church Episcopal in overtime.

POWDERSVILLE — Senior Ethan Piel’s 22-yard field goal in overtime lifted Powdersville’s football team to a thrilling 31-28 victory on Friday night.

Piel was confident the whole time, too.

“It was a great moment,” said the 17-year-old Piel, right after hitting the game winner. “We were warming up and there was never a doubt in my mind. I wanted to take the kick. Coach (Robert) Mustar knew. He didn’t take a chance. We just went out there and it was so amazing.”

“I was ecstatic for our kids, our fan base and for our community,” said PHS Coach Robert Mustar, right after the victory. “We didn’t have school today and sometimes we don’t play particularly well. It was Teachers Work Day. We got them (the players) up here at noon, fed them and I could tell they were in a good mindset.”

Easley falls on the road …

MALDIN – Once again, the Easley football team jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on a field goal by senior Evan Massey (a 27-yarder).

But in the end, the Green Wave fell 49-24 to host Mauldin on Friday night.

Junior QB Jojo Coleman completed 20-of-42 passes for 237 yards for Easley. Hillstock had 4 catches for 60 yards to lead the way, Caiden Blassingame had 4 catches for 51 yards and Malachi Ramey had 2 catches for 38 yards. Jeremiah Patton led the EHS ground game with 18 rushes for 91 yards.

Scoring summary for Easley:

2 (9:46): Jojo Coleman, a 1-yard keeper (Evan Massey kick)

2 (:36): Matthew Hillstock, a 21-yard pass from Jojo Coleman (Evan Massey kick)

3 (1:11): Jeremiah Patton, a 17-yard pass from Jojo Coleman (Evan Massey kick)

College Football: The Clemson Tigers won their second-straight game on Saturday with a 41-10 victory over Boston College and improved to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC. The Tigers out-gained the Eagles 504-221.

QB Cade Klubnik connected on 22-of-30 passes for 280 yards, including a 38-yard TD pass to Bryant Wesco Jr.