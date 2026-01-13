EASLEY — Easley senior Cason Bruington was named the Varsity MVP of the Green Wave football team at their recent banquet, along with a GPA over 4.0 in the classroom.

EHS senior Matthew Hilstock was also awarded: GPA higher than 4.0, EHS Team Captain, All/Region/All State, Varsity Offensive MVP and the 2025 Brooks Carr Award Player of the Year.

College Men’s Hoops: The Number 4 ranked Anderson University men’s basketball team (14-0, 8-0) recently won their 14th straight game with an 86-65 victory over SAC opponent Tusculum. The black and gold will return home tonight (Wed., Jan. 14) when they host SAC opponent Catawba. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming games for the Clemson University men’s basketball team:

Sat., Jan. 17: Miami at Clemson, 2:15 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 20: NC State at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 24: Clemson at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Standings

Team Conf. Over.

Duke 4-0 15-1

Clemson 4-0 14-3

Miami 3-0 14-2

Virginia 3-1 14-2

NC State 3-1 12-5

North Carolina 2-1 14-2

Syracuse 2-1 11-5

Stanford 2-2 13-4

Virginia Tech 2-2 13-4

Louisville 2-2 12-4

SMU 1-2 12-4

Notre Dame 1-2 10-6

California 1-3 13-4

Final NFL scores from AFC Wild Card Playoff:

(Sunday)

Buffalo 27, Jacksonville 24

San Fran 23, Philadelphia 19

New England 16, LA Chargers 3

(Saturday)

LAR 34, Carolina 31

Chicago 31, Green Bay 27

