LIBERTY — The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees has approved the selection of Bobby Ruff as the next Head Football Coach of Liberty High School.

Coach Ruff brings a strong background in defensive leadership, player development, and program-building, with experience spanning high school and collegiate football. Most recently, he has served as Assistant Inside Linebackers Coach at Liberty University, including as part of the Flames’ coaching staff during the 2023 Fiesta Bowl against Oregon, where he has worked closely with defensive personnel, game planning, film breakdown, and recruiting at the Division I level.

Prior to his time at Liberty University, Coach Ruff served as Defensive Coordinator at Easley High School, where the program ranked among the top defenses in South Carolina, recorded its first playoff appearance and first winning season in 15 years, and developed multiple All-State players. His coaching experience also includes several roles at The Citadel, where he worked with linebackers, safeties, defensive line, and tight ends, contributing to nationally ranked rushing and defensive units.

“Coach Ruff is exactly the type of leader we were searching for,” said Johnny Garrett, principal of Liberty High School. “His experience, energy, and commitment to developing young men both on and off the field make him an excellent fit for Liberty High School and our community.”

Coach Ruff is a native of Charleston, South Carolina, and a graduate of Charleston Southern University, where he earned a degree in Public Relations and was a three-year starting linebacker, team captain, and All-Big South selection. His coaching philosophy emphasizes accountability, relationships, and creating a positive culture that supports academic success, character development, and competitive excellence.

Liberty High School Athletic Director Jonathan Dilworth added, “Coach Ruff’s enthusiasm for the game is evident the moment you meet him. He brings a high-level knowledge of football and a clear commitment to leading student-athletes both on and off the field, and we are excited to begin a new era of Red Devil football under his leadership.”

Coach Ruff shared the following about joining Liberty High School:

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Head Football Coach at Liberty High School. This is a community that cares deeply about its students and its traditions. My goal is to build a program rooted in competition, discipline, accountability, and purpose – one that develops young men who represent their school and community the right way.”

A formal meet-and-greet with Coach Ruff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Liberty High.