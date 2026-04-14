Easley Doodlebugs to call Alice Mill Ball Park home

EASLEY — The Players League has expanded into South Carolina, bringing collegiate summer baseball to the Palmetto State through the newly established Palmetto State League. The city of Easley will be home to the Easley Doodlebugs, who will compete alongside the Greer Shifters.

Founded in 2023, The Players League has quickly established itself as a respected organization in collegiate summer baseball. Its flagship league, the Old North State League, operates in North Carolina and features 24 teams across four divisions. The league consistently attracts top collegiate talent from across the country, with more than ten former players advancing to professional baseball in 2025 alone.

“It was a no-brainer to bring a team to Easley, South Carolina.” said Alec Allred, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Players League. “We love the community and all that it represents.”

The Easley Doodlebugs will play their home games at Alice Mills Ball Park and are scheduled to begin their inaugural season in June, with playoffs set for late July and early August. As a collegiate summer wood-bat team, the Doodlebugs will deliver high-level competition while providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment throughout the summer months.

“Easley has a rich tradition of supporting athletics, and we are thrilled to expand the Palmetto State League into this community,” said John Nester, Commissioner of Palmetto State League. “I believe Easley will provide an outstanding environment for collegiate athletes to compete and develop, while offering fans a high-energy, family-friendly atmosphere throughout the summer.”

The roster will feature top collegiate players from across the country, bringing an exciting brand of baseball to Pickens County. Beyond the action on the field, fans can look forward to themed nights, community events, youth engagement initiatives, and strong local partnerships — making Doodlebugs games a complete summer entertainment experience.