PICKENS — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says that a woman from Pickens was arrested for tax evasion after failing to report almost $700,000 in wages.

SCDOR agents say that 34-year-old Haley Hyman Southerland is facing three counts of tax evasion.

Southerland is accused of failing to file South Carolina Income Tax returns from 2017 to 2019, according to SCDOR agents.

Southerland failed to report a total of $691,674 in wages from an Anderson company over three years, according to arrest warrants. She also used a fraudulent W-4 form to claim that she was exempt from state taxes, officials said.

Southerland evaded a total of $40,473 in state Income Tax, according to the arrest warrant.

Southerland faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count. She is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.

