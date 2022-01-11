UPSTATE — For the record, this is not the first time Rick Fahey has been Volunteer of the Month. For five years, the upstate retiree has worked tirelessly as a Passage Monitor on the Blue Ridge Electric Jocassee Gorges Passage. “Passage Monitors” fill a crucial volunteer role within the Palmetto Trail family, since they are the front-line eyes and ears, noticing problems and bringing them to the attention of professional Trail staff.

Rick says “I just want to keep the Trail open and appealing for others. I love hiking and want others to enjoy the experience as much as I do.”

He added that his work is rewarding because when he passes word of problem areas or issues to upstate Trail Coordinator Rob Achenberg, Rob sees that the problem is addressed. Rob, in turn, thinks highly of Rick, saying “Rick is certainly passionate about the Palmetto Trail! His attention to detail is evident when he inspects the trail and in his reporting of any issues. Rick’s dedication to the Palmetto Trail and our visitors makes my job a lot easier!”

Passage Monitors should be 18 or older, and able to hike 5 to 10 miles (less for shorter passages.) They will receive training so they’re comfortable with first aid, Trail maintenance and other essential practices. Passage Monitors should commit to hiking their assigned stretch of Trail at least 6 times per year, more often if possible.

The Palmetto Trail is one of only 16 cross-state trails in the nation. It stretches from the mountains of Oconee County through urban and areas of historical importance before skirting the Santee Cooper lakes, crossing the Francis Marion Forest and ending at Awendaw on the Intracoastal waterway. There are 10 Passages between Oconee, Pickens and Greenville Counties. For more detailed information about the location of each Trail Passage, visit www.palmettoconservation.org

If you like to hike and are willing to commit to visiting a designated section of the Trail on a routine basis, volunteer to serve as a Trail Monitor! Contact Rob Achenberg at rachenberg@palmettoconservation.org to find out more.