EASLEY — At its Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner on March 29, the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce presented its annual leadership and small business awards to honor several businesses and individuals for their leadership, business success, and community service.

Three awards were presented for volunteer leadership to the chamber. Todd Walker of Prisma Health-Baptist Easley Hospital was honored as the 2021 Director of the Year in recognition of dedicated service to the chamber’s Board of Directors. Cindy Fox Miller with Cindy Fox Miller & Associates-Keller Williams Upstate Legacy was recognized as the 2021 Powdersville Business Council Advisory Member of the Year for her efforts in developing a drive-in movie night and the annual Powdersville golf tournament. Linda Patterson was honored as the inaugural recipient of the 2021 Downtown Easley Business Council Advisory Member of the Year for her leadership in establishing the chamber’s new downtown council which officially began in November 2020.

In addition, four awards were presented recognizing business and individual achievement. MOPPS Cleaning Company was honored as the 2022 Small Business of the Year for their business success and commitment to community service. The 2022 Non-Profit of the Year honor was presented to United Christian Ministries for their work in providing food, clothing, rental, and utility payment assistance in Pickens County. Evan Landreth was honored as the 2022 Young Professional of the Year for his

professional achievements and community service activities. Receiving the 2022 Pillar of the Community Award was Powdersville Water to honor their success in providing quality drinking water to portions of Anderson and Pickens counties for over 50 years.

As part of the celebration, Duke Energy also presented its annual Citizenship and Service Award, which honors an individual who uses their time, talents and passion to set a standard and foster a culture for citizenship, service and community responsibility for others. Jim and Chris Wilson were honored as the 2021 award recipient for their commitment and leadership in creating The Dream Center of Pickens County, which has helped thousands of people in need.

Cindy Hopkins, President of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce, stated, “It’s an honor to recognize the success and contributions of local business leaders whose contributions are building a strong foundation for long-term community growth and sustainability. Our chamber offers our sincere gratitude for their leadership, which serves as an example for all of us.”

Established in 1935, the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce represents approximately 350 business investors with a mission to serve as an advocate for business growth and sustainability in the greater Easley-Powdersville area. For more information, visit www.easleychamber.org.