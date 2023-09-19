EASLEY — Captain Kimberly Nicole Hampton has been honored as a 1923 Woman in American History, awarded annually by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). DAR’s Women in American History recognition honors the role of women, past and present, in American history.

Dianne Crooks, chairperson of the Fort Prince George DAR American History Committee, submitted Captain Hampton’s name and biography to the national society on behalf of the Easley chapter.

Crooks wrote in the submitted biography, “The brief life of Kimberly Hampton was marked by stellar leadership and heroic actions. As student body president of Easley High School and commander of the Presbyterian College ROTC unit, she demonstrated exceptional leadership ability. In Iraq she was commander of a combat helicopter squadron within the 82nd Airborne. While leading her troops into battle, her life and her helicopter were lost to enemy fire in Fallujah, Iraq, solidifying her place in history as the first female pilot killed in combat. For her intrepidness, valor, and heroism, Captain Hampton was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. Kimberly’s leadership and heroic actions bring credit upon herself, nation, and community.”

Fort Prince George Chapter of the DAR recognized Captain Hampton’s honor with Ann and Dale Hampton, her parents. Crooks presented the Hamptons with the Women in American History medal and certificate in honor of Captain Hampton’s nomination to the Women in American History project. Her parents, in turn, presented the Fort Prince George Chapter with a copy of the book Kimberly’s Flight.

Crooks concluded, “We honor Captain Kimberly Hampton’s contribution to American history and her service to the United States of America.”