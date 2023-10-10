EASLEY — On September 21, the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2nd Annual Women’s Alliance Luncheon at Tri-County Technical College-Easley Campus. Presented by Amanda McGinty Agency-State Farm Insurance, the event featured Dr. Jacquelyn Blakley, Dean of Business and Public Services Division with Tri-County Technical College, who shared insight on “Self Care: Why It’s Important for Women,” as well as the presentation of three annual awards honoring women’s leadership and business success.

Christman Short with the City of Easley Parks & Recreation Department was honored as the 2023 Trailblazer of the Year, which recognizes a woman business leader who has enhanced the visibility and importance of women and who leads by example and has opened the pathways for other women to follow. Short was recognized for her professional role in managing 15 recreational programs that annually serve approximately 3,000 individuals, in addition to managing a vast network of City of Easley recreational facilities, public parks and trails. In addition, she successfully accomplishes her professional duties while serving as a community leader on various local boards.

The 2023 Woman of Impact recipient was Terressa Batson of Powdersville Water. This award recognizes the supporting excellence of a woman in business, who excels in her support role for the company in which she works. Batson was honored for her competency, reliability, responsiveness and commitment to excellence. During her 16 years of service with her employer, she has become a steady rock for their workforce and serves as an inspiring manager, caring co-worker, a constant encourager and a valued friend. In addition to her many duties, Terressa also recently earned her Government Finance Officer Certification, valuing her own continued professional development.

Dr. Lori Carnsew, owner of Verity Primary Medicine & Lifestyle, was honored as the 2023 Woman-Owned Business of the Year which recognizes the accomplishments of a woman business owner who exemplifies a special entrepreneurial spirit resulting in business success through exceptional business practices and customer service, as well as demonstrates a high level of community involvement.

Serving patients with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices, Carnsew opened her family medicine practice in 2017 with 40 patients and has grown the practice to serve approximately 580 patients. In addition to providing regular medical care to her patients, Carnsew also hosts cooking demonstrations and community potluck dinners at her medical practice. While managing a growing business, she was also recognized as a community leader for serving on various local boards and founding the Easley Chapter of the Walk with the Doc program.

Cindy Hopkins, President of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce, stated, “Our chamber is proud to support our Chamber Women’s Alliance and its purpose to recognize the success and contributions of local women business leaders in our community. We offer our sincere gratitude for their leadership and commitment to excellence, which serve as an example for all of us.”

Established in 1935, the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce is a business and professional organization serving approximately 350 local business investors with a mission to serve as an advocate for pro-business growth and sustainability. For information, please call 864-859-2693 or visit www.easleychamber.org.