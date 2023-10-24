EASLEY — Back on January 9, 2017, one of the biggest plays happened in the history of Clemson University football. It was Deshaun Watson’s last-second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow for a 35-31 victory and a National Championship.

Sports radio personalities Ben Milstead and William (“Qualk”) Qualkinbush — from the local radio station The Roar — were covering the game live.

“Qualk was in the radio booth with me and we shedded a tear and a hug,” said Mistead, in his 16th season of covering Clemson football, reflecting back on that memorable play. “There is an energy on campus that I don’t think you get that same type of feel at a professional sporting event.”

Game day is a long day for the local radio duo – often early in the morning or well into the night. It just depends if it is an afternoon game or a night game.

Milstead said they start their broadcast about six hours before game time with a pregame show that leads into another pregame show. Then, they have the “Fifth Quarter” show after the game.

Beyond Clemson football, Milstead said he’s also enjoyed covering the Tigers men’s basketball program. Especially, back in 2018 when Clemson thumped Auburn 84-53 to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in 21 years. Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points in that game and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Clemson victory.

“It is different, but I love (covering) basketball,” Milstead said. “When the fans really get into it, it’s as loud as a football game. The action never stops. When Clemson is good, the fans really respond. I’ve been able to see a lot of good game

Qualk, meanwhile, brings that hometown touch to the radio waves with a deeply-rooted passion for Clemson University.

He did not miss a Clemson home football game from the time he was 3-months-old until he was 11. He’s a 2007 graduate of Daniel High School and he’s lived within 15 minutes of the Clemson campus for the past 23 years.

He’s just loved covering the Clemson football beat.

“It’s the best environment in college football when it’s right,” Qualk said. “It doesn’t have to be a night game anymore, either. When I was growing up, Clemson wasn’t what it is now. It was more of a leisure atmosphere and you could sit down and watch the whole game. The crowd was more energized and there are now expectations , and the program has elevated itself. It’s been fun to see that as I grew up and fell in love with Clemson as a kid – to see what it’s become now is just awesome.”

Qualk went on to say, “I appreciate the people who say they ride with me to the games on pregame and are leaving with me and I take them home. I love to be a little part of it like that. I grew up listening to the Tiger Tailgate Show and listening to Jim Phillips.”

The well-known Phillips was the “Voice of the Tigers” for 35 years between 1968 and 2003.

Milstead and Qualk have a passion for what they do. It’s one of the little things on game day for Clemson football fans — whether you are in your car driving to or from the game or just tailgating in pregame and cooking up some brats — to hear that big interview with the star player or head coach.

