EASLEY — The Easley football team suffered a 63-35 loss to Westside last Friday night.

The Green Wave trailed 21-0 at the quarter and 42-7 at halftime.

Senior Logan Sullivan led the rushing attack for Easley with 131 yards rushing on 18 carries. Sophomore QB Jay Stoker completed 8-of-13 passes for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns. Defensively for Easley, Landon Santana had 12 total tackles (6 solos and 6 assists) and Luke Peeples added 4 solos and 5 assists.

The Green Wave go to 4-5 on the season, while the Rams improve to 8-1 overall.

Next up, Easley will close out the regular season wtih a game on Friday night at Greenville.

Tiger notes: Clemson’s football team has been on the opponents 1-yard line and failed to score a single-point five times this season.

The big talk after Clemson’s 28-20 loss to Miami in double overtime was coach Dabo Swinney’s comment when asked if the team has a sports psychologist.

“We’ve got one. He’s probably on suicide watch.”

At press time, Swinney said he is sticking with QB Cade Klubnik next week in Raleigh.

Notre Dame’s football team, which Clemson will host on Nov. 4, has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.

NFL News: The Atlanta Falcons held off Tampa Bay 16-13. The Falcons climb to 4-3 on the season atop of the NFC South Division. The Bucs slip to 3-3 in the division and the Saints are 3-4 in the NFC South.

Lawrence update: Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went 20-of-30 on Sunday for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns in Jacksonville’s 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Former Clemson offensive lineman Tyler Shatley, also on Jacksonville, played in his 129th straight game on Sunday in the victory.

Reach Jeff Holt at (864) 855-0355.