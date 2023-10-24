How much time does Dabo Swinney have left as the head coach? The same could be said for Shane Beamer. Both coaches have turned in unspectacular and disappointing starts to their respective seasons, leaving fans wondering if someone new may be patrolling the sidelines soon.

From 2011 to 2020, Clemson had not lost three out of their first seven games to start the season. They have done that in two (2021 and ‘23) of the last three seasons after losing this week’s game to the Miami Hurricanes. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke didn’t even play. True Freshman Emory Williams made his first career start, erasing a ten-point, fourth-quarter deficit and eventually winning the game in double-overtime. The game itself was not the biggest story, however.

Earlier this week, Dabo Swinney spoke on his Monday coaches show and said, “Honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full.”

Losing to Duke, Florida State, and Miami all within the first two months will definitely do just that.

As President Harry S. Truman said, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” With great success comes great pressure and expectations. Just ask Nick Saban about the heat he feels every time Alabama loses a game. Does that change his attitude about the fans? Does he talk about “lightening up the bandwagon?”

Of course, expecting Clemson to win the national title every year is unrealistic and ridiculous, but it seems to me like Dabo is searching for answers in the wrong place. You will not fix this by attacking your own fanbase. You will fix it in the film room, on the recruiting trail, through the transfer portal and on the practice field. Next week, the Tigers have a chance to right the ship as they travel to Raleigh to take on the Wolfpack of NC State.

An uninspired effort by the Gamecocks turned in their third straight loss, this time to the Missouri Tigers by a score of 34 to 12 — and it wasn’t that close. Missouri came out firing on all cylinders, scoring the first 24 points before South Carolina added a field goal just before halftime. The Tigers shortened the game by rushing for over 200 yards and not turning the ball over.

In Shane Beamer’s first two years, he had a combined record of 15-11, going 7-6 and 8-5, respectively. It looked like this might be the year the Gamecocks take the next step and compete for a New Year’s Six bowl or possibly the SEC Championship. However, that couldn’t be further from the reality. They have lost three games in a row, leaving them with a 2-5 overall record, going 1-4 in the SEC. With next year’s coaching market set to produce some attractive options, South Carolina may be looking to go a new direction.

Next week, Beamer has a chance to turn things around when the Gamecocks travel to College Station to take on rival Texas A&M.