CLEMSON — The Clemson University Police Department (CUPD) was once again awarded Agency of the Year for Driving Under the Influence Enforcement and anti-underage drinking programs for its agency size by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. CUPD received the award for the second straight year and the fourth time overall.

“I’m excited CUPD was awarded Agency of the Year for the 2023 Law Enforcement Target Zero Challenge,” said Lt. Steven Cannon, a Commander within the CUPD Operations Bureau. “This is a significant achievement for our agency, and I want to commend all the officers that helped us achieve this award. I am appreciative of everyone’s diligence in reducing impaired driving to contribute to a safe Clemson University community.”

The purpose of the Law Enforcement Target Zero Challenge is to conduct traffic enforcement with a focus on DUI Enforcement and preventative education programming. Several different criteria have to be met to be a participant in the challenge with an even higher standard to be selected as Agency of the Year. This and other related initiatives are led and overseen by Sergeant Matthew Prisco.

CUPD previously received the award in 2011, 2014 and 2022.