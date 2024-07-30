To several sports fans, it is “football season” when the month of August rolls in.

That’s how Jerry Garrett is with Clemson University football. Garrett has been attending Clemson Tiger football games for the past 50-plus years. He’s even traveled clear to Glendale, Arizona to see the Tigers play on the gridiron.

Jerry, who runs Garland and George Antiques with his wife (Jane), took a short break recently to answer a couple questions about Clemson football.

Q: Can you talk about what you enjoy about watching Clemson football?

GARRETT: “The energy in the stadium. The excitement of the fans, especially the students. Come early, walk through the parking areas, meet friends tailgating, Tiger Tailgate Show, Tiger Walk if you are not hyped up after this, you may not be breathing.”

Q: What is the most memorable Clemson football game you have gone to and why?

GARRETT: “1988 Clemson versus Florida State. Florida State ran the PuntRooskie! This was also the last game my father was able to attend. My dad loved the Tigers and loved attending the games. When I learned that his health had declined and would keep him from going, it was a hard pill to swallow.”

Q: The money part of college football has really changed things. How do you feel about the future of Clemson football?

GARRETT: “I may be old school, but I really don’t like the direction college sports is heading. The transfer portal was the first step, then NIL (Name, Image and Likeness). All these initiatives are to help the players, but what about the schools and coaches? The players are being paid with room and board, education, etc. If you consider that a good number of players are out of state, they are being paid over $60,000 a year. It seems college sports is fast becoming farm teams for the professional teams.”

Q: What advice would you give someone who has never been to a Clemson football game?

GARRETT: “Come early, walk through the parking lots where people are tailgating, go to the Tiger Tailgate Show, be sure to watch the Tiger Walk, and be in your seat plenty of time to see the team run down the hill. It’s almost a foot race with Dabo and the patrolmen.”

Q: You mentioned that your seats at Clemson football games are awesome. Can you elaborate on that?

GARRETT: “We park in Lot 2. So, it is almost flat ground from the parking space to our seats. We have had seats all over the stadium, but now we are in the handicap section behind the students. It works out great for an old man with health issues.”