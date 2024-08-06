SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina officials have issued a temporary waiver of certain requirements for farm and companion animals being evacuated from Florida due to a strengthening tropical depression that is predicted to become Tropical Storm Debby.

The action was requested by animal health officials in Florida and comes after the National Hurricane Center put the Big Bend and parts of North Florida under a Hurricane Watch Saturday morning.

“To accommodate evacuations in advance of this tropical storm, we are temporarily suspending some of the requirements governing the importation of agricultural and companion animals into South Carolina as we have done with past storms,” said Michael Neault, South Carolina State Veterinarian, and Director of Clemson Livestock-Poultry Health.

To prevent the spread of animal disease, both state and federal regulations include requirements for interstate movement and identification of animals, such as horses, cattle, swine, and goats. These regulations frequently require health status certification by veterinarians.

The suspension of regulations does not apply to lactating dairy cows, who are still required to follow federal order requirements set in April 2024 as part of its ongoing efforts to protect the U.S. livestock industry from the threat posed by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or H5N1).

While the order suspends some regulations for the interstate transport of animals, it does not require boarding facilities and evacuation shelters to follow suit.

“It is imperative that evacuees verify that South Carolina facilities have room for their animals and are also waiving interstate movement requirements,” Neault said.

The declaration waives the following requirements for Florida’s animals:

Horses being evacuated to South Carolina with a current Coggins test will be admitted to South Carolina without an Interstate Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (ICVI). A current Coggins test chart should accompany these horses.

Horses being evacuated to South Carolina without a current Coggins test will be temporarily allowed entry into South Carolina, provided they will be allowed to return to their state of origin without a current Coggins or ICVI after the evacuation is lifted.

All other animals being evacuated without an ICVI will be temporarily allowed entry into South Carolina, provided they will be allowed to return to their state of origin without an ICVI after the evacuation is lifted.

Lactating dairy cows must still meet the April 2024 federal order requirements for interstate movement.

This suspension only applies to interstate transportation of animals and does not suspend the South Carolina law for cats, dogs, and ferrets, which are required to be current with their rabies vaccination.

All animals moving under these exceptions are expected to return to their state of origin by Sept. 2, 2024, unless the order is extended or revised.

South Carolina and states throughout the Southeast have taken similar action during past hurricanes to help reduce the threat to livestock, pets and humans. The waivers apply only to animals evacuating from Florida due to the tropical depression.