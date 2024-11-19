EASLEY — Deborah Mitchell was recently announced as the winner of the best furniture and home project for the 2024 Metal My Way competition. Mitchell was awarded first place for her entry, ‘Security Doors.’

“I spent a lot of time and energy to create these ‘Security Doors’ as a commission for an art collector client,” said Mitchell. “I grew up in a welding shop with my dad who taught me the skills I use today. So I’m happy to be honored as one of Metal Supermarkets’ Metal My Way winners this year.”

Over 100 hours of work went into the creation of Mitchell’s project that featured brushed copper sheeting, steel, steel rods and copper wire. To make the commission for an art collector client, Mitchell said she employed a variety of tools including tube bender, angle grinder, Dremel tool, hammer and welding tools.

Showcasing the versatility and craftmanship of metal-working, fabricating and design, the annual Metal My Way competition awarded winners across unique categories, along with one overall grand prize winner. The contest was open to both professionals and hobbyists alike and invited entrants to submit a photo or video of their innovative metal-made project for the opportunity to win prizes instrumental to their craft.

The five categories included vehicle projects, artistic and design projects, furniture and home projects, industrial or shop projects and knives projects. Over 830 submissions were received from across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We are always in awe of the talent and creativity on display from the many Metal My Way submissions,” said Stephen Schober, president and CEO of Metal Supermarkets, the title sponsor of the annual contest. “Deborah went above and beyond with her ‘Security Doors’ and as the winner in the furniture and home category, earning the Lincoln Electric Weld Pak prize. It’s rewarding to support this contest each year to help showcase the skill of local craftspeople like Deborah that turn ordinary metal into something incredible.”

Alongside title sponsor Metal Supermarkets, the contest is also sponsored by Haco Atlantic, Space Aid Manufacturing, Cosen Saws, and Ferric Machinery. This year marks the tenth iteration of the Metal My Way competition held by the international metal supplier.

Officials said the prizes were granted to winning submissions based on criteria such as complexity, detail, intricacy, uniqueness, creativity, craftmanship, quantity of metal used and ingenuity.

