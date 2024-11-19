EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the shooting death of 17-year old Robert Preston Crawford that occurred at the Sun Inn on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley shortly after midnight on Nov. 16.

Upon the arrival of deputies at this location, PCSO officials said they found an open door to one of the rooms. Deputies entered that location and found Crawford unresponsive on the floor.

Medical personnel attempted to render aid to Crawford but it was determined that he was already deceased, they said.

Based on information obtained in the early stages of the investigation detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public. Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews with witnesses, relatives, friends and acquaintances, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.