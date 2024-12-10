PICKENS — Sometimes a Christmas parade just calls out for something a little different when it come to writing about it. The Pickens Christmas parade did just that. So in the tempo of Dr. Seuss, here is the story of the Pickens Christmas parade. Enjoy!

Parents and children lined up the street,

Anxiously awaiting their holiday treat.

“Christmas is coming!” shouted kids as they played,

And that means just one thing: The Pickens parade.

As evening neared, it was about to commence,

Oh! I can’t take it! Oh! The suspense!

The police cruiser’s siren started to blow,

And everyone looked, but they were coming so slow!

At last! ‘Round the corner, the first float we did see,

Cheerfully leading this yule jubilee.

They tossed out candy to the kids on the block,

Enough to send them into insulin shock!

“Share with your brother!” the mothers exclaimed,

While lollipops were gathered and deafness was feigned.

Pockets were stuffed with their holiday loot,

As the marchers continued down the preordained route.

The cars glided by, some shiny and sleek.

Others were older and clearly antique.

Decorated with garland and twinkling lights,

The vehicles were some of the most festive sights.

Elves darted about, with their little green hats

Along with bag-pipers, dancers and of course, acrobats.

Tractors and wagons pulled country musicians,

Pickens was bursting with holiday traditions!

Cindy-Lou Who skipped down the way,

While the Grinch, seeming scowly, waved her away.

There were Christmas trees and carolers and nativity scenes,

Wagons and golf carts and farming machines!

Santa was there, at the close of the parade,

Escorted by the traditional fire engine brigade.

“Merry Christmas!” he shouted from the top of his station,

And the children’s faces lit up with pure joy and elation.

The holiday season is upon us at last,

Remember to be joyful before it has passed.

Take the time to be with friends and spread holiday cheer,

After all, it is the most magical time of the year!

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.