EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County recently announced Nate Roper has been approved by the Board of Trustees as the next principal of R.H. Gettys Middle School, effective July 1, 2025.

This decision follows the transition of Jacob Nelson, current Gettys principal, to his new role as SDPC Director of Administrative Support and Non-Traditional Pathways, which was approved in January. Nelson will continue to lead Gettys Middle School through the remainder of the 2024-25 school year, ensuring a seamless transition for students and staff, SDPC officials said.

According to school officials, Roper brings a wealth of leadership experience to Gettys Middle School. He has been the principal of Dacusville Middle School since 2023, where he has worked to enhance student achievement, foster a strong school culture, and build meaningful connections between students, families, and the community. Prior to leading Dacusville Middle, Roper served as an assistant principal and associate principal at Gettys Middle School from 2016-2022, as well as an assistant principal at Easley High School. He began his career in education as a business education teacher at Easley High School, where he was named Teacher of the Year in 2011-12. Before transitioning to education, Roper worked in management roles in the manufacturing industry, bringing valuable real-world experience to his work in career and technical education.

A Clemson University graduate, Roper earned a Bachelor of Science in Management with an International Emphasis and later obtained his Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University in 2014. He is currently working toward his Education Specialist (EdS) degree in Educational Leadership from Clemson University, with an expected completion in May 2025. He has also completed Gold Strand CEEL principalship training through the Center for Executive Education Leadership (CEEL) in Columbia, SC, further strengthening his instructional leadership and school management expertise.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Roper back to Gettys Middle School in this leadership role,” said Superintendent Danny Merck. “His deep understanding of middle school education, strong connections to the Easley community, and commitment to student success make him the ideal leader to continue moving Gettys Middle forward. With his experience and vision, I am confident he will build upon the great work happening at Gettys Middle and help prepare students for success at Easley High and beyond.”

“I am humbled to serve the students, families, faculty, staff, and community of Richard H. Gettys Middle School and the Easley area,” shared Roper. “ GMS is a school where commitment to our students comes first. I do not take this commitment lightly as we collectively continue to take GMS to the next level. My prayer is that with our campus having such a rich history, we continue to build an Easley Community that is preparing our students to be the next leaders of our great town.”

Roper and his wife, Heather, who is also an educator in SDPC, reside in Easley with their two children, Ella (15) and Truett (10). He said he is excited to return to Gettys Middle and continue working alongside students, staff and families to create an exceptional middle school experience.