CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan University (SWU) recently announced Donna Pittman, Co-Director of the university’s Warriors CARE Center, has been elected to serve on the National Association of Veterans Program Administrators (NAVPA) Board of Directors as the Region IV Delegate for the 2025–2026 term.

NAVPA is a nationally recognized organization dedicated to ensuring that student veterans and military families receive accurate, timely, and high-quality access to their earned educational benefits. Founded in 1975, the association represents veterans program administrators across colleges, universities, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs nationwide.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve in this capacity,” Pittman said. “It is an exciting opportunity to be part of a team that works diligently to advocate for student veterans and military families and to improve educational opportunities. Our veterans and military families make continuous sacrifices and deserve the very best service we can offer — and that is exactly what NAVPA strives to provide. I am proud to be part of this organization.”

In her role as Region IV Delegate, Pittman will collaborate with fellow board members and national partners to support initiatives that enhance and protect GI Bill education benefits. NAVPA’s Board of Directors works closely with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Education, and Department of Defense, while also providing input to congressional Veterans Affairs committees and national higher education organizations.

In a letter announcing the election, NAVPA President Camden Ege expressed appreciation for SWU’s support, noting that Pittman’s participation allows the university to remain informed of evolving Veterans Administration policies while contributing to national efforts to improve educational outcomes for veterans and their dependents.

Pittman serves as Co-Director of the Warriors CARE Center at Southern Wesleyan University, where she provides guidance and advocacy for student veterans, active-duty service members, and military dependents. Her election to the NAVPA Board reflects SWU’s ongoing commitment to supporting military-connected students through leadership, advocacy, and excellence in service.

For more information about the Warriors CARE Center, visit www.swu.edu/military-students/warriors-care-center/

To learn more about NAVPA, visit www.navpa.org