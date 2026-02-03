CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University (SWU) was named South Carolina Employer of the Year at the 2025 SC Transition Awards, presented by the Transition Alliance of South Carolina. The award recognizes employers that demonstrate exceptional commitment to creating meaningful employment opportunities for students with disabilities.

The award recognizes a five-year partnership between Southern Wesleyan University and the Pickens County School District that provides hands-on, work-based learning opportunities for students through the district’s Scholar Technician initiative.

Led by Rob Bowling, Southern Wesleyan University Grounds Superintendent, students who participate in the program gain hands-on, real-world job experience in a supportive campus environment. Interns work alongside SWU staff learning essential workforce skills while performing meaningful tasks including equipment operation, seasonal landscaping, athletic field maintenance, holiday décor installation, and campus beautification projects.

“The majority of the students who come to SWU through this program have some type of disability, however, they are eager to learn and each student brings a particular skill that shines,” Bowling said. “The key is finding that skill and stretching it to fit day-to-day tasks, so they have a real chance to succeed in the workforce. I’ve hired two students from this program, and both have excelled in their roles here at SWU and continue to grow each day.”

Bowling credited Stephanie Leopard, special education teacher and work-based learning instructor with the School District of Pickens County, for introducing him to the program and helping facilitate the partnership. Leopard oversees the district’s SC High School Employability and work-based learning initiatives, supporting juniors and seniors as they prepare for employment or postsecondary education.

In addition to providing long-term employment opportunities for program graduates, Southern Wesleyan University has extended its commitment to inclusive community engagement by hosting the Area 13 Special Olympics Spring Games for the past three years. The 2025 event, held April 11 at the Joe R. Gilbert Track and Field, welcomed more than 850 athletes from Pickens and Oconee counties. Themed “Saddle Up for Special Olympics,” the event celebrated perseverance, teamwork, and the value of every athlete.

The SC Employer of the Year Award is presented annually to an individual or organization that demonstrates outstanding dedication to advancing employment opportunities for students with disabilities. Southern Wesleyan University’s selection underscores its commitment to servant leadership, inclusive opportunity, and preparing individuals of all abilities to flourish in the workforce and community.