Tiger Band’s halftime show to be featured at the 2026 CBDNA Southern Division Conference

PICKENS COUNTY — The Clemson University Tiger Band has been selected to appear in the Juried Marching Band Video Presentations at the 2026 College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) Southern Division Conference. The ensemble was chosen through an anonymous adjudication process conducted by college band directors from across the region. The presentations will showcase Tiger Band’s “Wicked” halftime show, originally performed during the Clemson vs. Florida State game in the 2025 football season.

This year, the University of South Florida in Tampa will host the conference, with marching band presentations on Saturday, February 21, at 8:30 a.m. The presentations will offer conference attendees the opportunity to engage with exemplary marching band performances from across the Southern Division. Clemson University Tiger Band was chosen alongside a small group of peer institutions, including the University of Georgia, the University of Tennessee, Western Carolina University, and more.

“Our selection for performance at the CBDNA Southern Division represents the pinnacle of achievement in the eleven states that comprise the division,” said Mark Spede, director of bands at Clemson University. “This is not the first time Tiger Band has achieved this recognition; in 2007, 2011, and 2019, we were selected for the national conference, and in 2008 and 2011 for the Southern Division.”

The Clemson University Tiger Band is under the direction of Mark Spede, Timothy Hurlburt, and Caroline Wright Pfisterer. The ensemble’s “Wicked” performance will be presented as a video performance at the conference.