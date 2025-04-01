PENSACOLA, Fla. — The world of sports can take you in a million different directions.

Emily Mann just stayed the course growing up in Easley and she’s made the most of her opportunities. She went on to study at Clemson University and Southern Methodist University, and now she’s working in minor league baseball in Florida.

Mann, 25, is currently the Group Sales and Community Relations Manager for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (since Feb. 2024). They are a Double A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

“Working in sports is full of long hours, and isn’t always glamorous, but the feeling of seeing happy people in the stands every night makes it all worth it,” she said. “All the Glory goes to God. I’ve had so many amazing mentors through my life, from teachers to bosses, to colleagues.”

Mann is quick to give all the credit to God. Her parents (Chris and Stephanie) have supported her in every “wild and crazy step” in life to where she’s at now. She credits her brother (Christopher), though, for being the main reason she works in baseball.

“He (Christopher) played baseball from ages 3-18, and I really got to see the transformative impact that a sports can have on someone as a person, and it made me want to bring the joy of baseball to as many people as I could,” Mann said.

For the Blue Wahoos, Mann wears a couple different hats on game day. She oversees three full-time staff, two intern positions and six game-day staff.

“My main focus is to make sure they feel prepared for the games, as well as making sure all of my clients and all of the clients that are associated with our Group Sales Department have the absolute best experience,” Mann said. “The first thing I do each morning is make sure everything is set with my clients, then head to our game-day meeting.”

A Clemson die-hard family: Emily’s parents (Chris and Stephanie) both graduated from Clemson University in 1991. So, she grew up as “one of the world’s biggest Clemson fans” just 20 minutes away.

“Getting to be a student there was a dream come true,” Emily said.

She gained valuable experience working in the Clemson athletic department from the Fall of 2017 to the Spring of 2021. The Tigers football team – during that time – was undefeated at home over those four seasons. She had the credits to graduate in 3.5 years, but she told her parents she wanted to on stay the full four years so that she had four baseball seasons to work.

“My absolute favorite memory at Clemson though was probably Clemson Baseball Opening Day in 2021,” Emily said. “That 2021 season, I had the opportunity to be the lead marketing intern on baseball, being one of the marketing contacts for the sport, and sitting beside the PA announcer, calling activations on the headset was probably one of the biggest ‘pinch me’ moments.”

An extra thanks: Mann said she had four classes at Clemson University with Michele Cauley and said she “always pushed me to be my best and to be open to opportunities.”

Then, Emily wanted to thank another Clemson professor (Bill Tumblin). “(He) helped me get into baseball by connecting me with the first team I planned to work for (the Daytona Tortugas) before COVID canceled the 2020 baseball season,” said Emily, a 2017 graduate of Easley High School.

But going back to middle school (in Easley), Emily said Melanie Kittrell wasn’t afraid to teach her the “hard lessons” she needed to learn, and they are friends today.

Favorites:

Restaurant in Easley: 2 Bros

Teacher from high school: Melanie Kittrell (from Gettys)

Pro Team: Miami Marlins

Pro Athlete: Deandre Hopkins

Pro Stadium: Loan Depot Park

Type of Music: Country

Movie: The Blind Side

TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy

Hobby outside of sports: Needlepoint

