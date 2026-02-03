CLEMSON — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2026 football schedule on Monday evening, unveiling Clemson’s full 2026 regular season slate on ACC Network and ESPN2. Clemson will kick off its 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5, when it faces the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Clemson’s 2026 schedule will include a seven-game home slate. Among others, the visitors to Memorial Stadium include multi-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels, the College Football Playoff runner-up Miami Hurricanes, the Virginia Tech Hokies in their first season under the guidance of James Franklin, and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Clemson’s full 2026 schedule is included below. All kickoff times are TBA.

2026 Clemson Football Schedule

(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturdays unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 5: at LSU

Sept. 12: vs. GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Sept. 19: vs. NORTH CAROLINA

Sept. 25 (Fri.): at Cal

Oct. 3: vs. MIAMI (FLA.)

Oct. 10: Open Date

Oct. 17: vs. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Oct. 24: vs. VIRGINIA TECH

Oct. 31: at Florida State

Nov. 6 (Fri.) -OR- Nov. 7: at Syracuse*

Nov. 14: vs. GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 21: at Duke

Nov. 28: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA

*Game subject to flex scheduling. The game’s selection for Friday or Saturday will be announced at a later date.

Gameday designations for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.

In order to receive the 2026 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must pledge and complete 50 percent of their IPTAY 2026 donation by Sunday, Feb. 15 at ClemsonTigers.com/IPTAY. IPTAY donors who have completed at least 50 percent of their pledge can request football season tickets and parking in early spring.

More information on ticketing for the 2026 Clemson Football season will be available at ClemsonTigers.com/FootballTickets or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON. Fans can also gear up for the 2026 football season online at the Clemson Tigers Store.

The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. More information on the 2026 Spring Game will be shared at a later date.