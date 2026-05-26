Johnson reflects back on Garrison

The last several months, Steve Garrison has been swamped with this big event for American Legion Post 52 baseball.

But recently, one of his good friends from his college days at Furman University (Jeff Johnson) went down memory lane about Garrison. So kick back and enjoy it!

Q: You played football for three years with Steve Garrison at Furman University. Steve was the long-snapper and you were the holder. Can you talk about how that was and any memories from those days?

JOHNSON: I have very fond memories of my years at Furman, especially around the athletic fields where Steve and I were fortunate enough to play both football and baseball together. At football practice, the specialists’ squad (kickers, snappers and holders) always had a designated time slot to hone in on perfecting the snap, hold and kick routines. Anyone who has been around kickers (at any level) knows how strange, bizarre and quirky they can be. And if you know Steve, there will be shenanigans at every opportunity. We took full advantage of Tim’s (Tanguay) mental state during practice. No harm was done, though; when it was time to produce, our team was like clockwork. Steve was the most consistent snapper I had ever worked with. My brother John was a very successful punter for Furman and Steve was his long snapper as well. They executed the play flawlessly and more often than not, Steve would be the first one down the field and make the tackle on the punt returner.

Q: You mentioned that you and Steve played on the same legion team (Post 52) and even played alongside each other in little league. How would you describe Steve in the sport of baseball, and any certain memories (game or a certain play) that you’ll always remember about Steve?

JOHNSON: Yes, Steve and I started playing ball at the Little League level but the Easley American Legion Post 52 years were special. I was a second baseman/shortstop and Steve played first base. There is no better feeling for an infielder than knowing that no matter how bad a throw you make, your first baseman is going to get it. Steve was that guy. We all made plenty of off target throws and Steve nearly always saved our skin. This carried over into the Furman baseball years where Steve continued to work miracles at first base. Of course, he wasn’t perfect though. I remember a play where I made a throw from shortstop that was probably one of my better, on-target throws. Steve stretched at first to receive the ball and somehow misjudged it as it tipped the top of his glove and hit him right in the nose. Bloodied, he apologized and went right back to work. We laugh about that now. Steve was also a great hitter. It was a pleasure being his teammate.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add about Steve?

JOHNSON: Staying in the Furman baseball vein, when we traveled, Coach Wall would give us a dollar amount limit that we could use for meals. If it was $10, you could spend up to that total. Back in the late ’70s/early ’80s, that was plenty of money for lunch and I usually had $4 or $5 left on my ticket. Steve always sought me out and grabbed my ticket with the extra amount left so now he had $14 or $15 to spend…and he did! Steve could put away some groceries. Our football and baseball memories are all very special, but what I mostly cherish about Steve is our friendship and brotherhood in Christ. We have shared the happiest highs and the lowest lows together with our families. Steve has always been a rock for me to lean on and continues to this day to be a permanent source of strength and support. I am blessed to call Steve Garrison my brother and friend.

As parents, we will always be grateful for his efforts, both seen and unseen. Everything he did was for the benefit of young people in our community.

Giving back to pay forward what he learned though sports – that is Steve Garrison.