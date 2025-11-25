EASLEY – The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that the family of retired Easley Fire Department Captain Barry Bridges has been selected as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Easley Christmas Parade. The honor was announced last week at the Easley Chamber of Commerce State of the County luncheon.

“Captain Bridges gave many years of dedicated service to the Easley community as a fireman” stated Brian Swords, Easley Chamber of Commerce president, but many never realized that Capt. Bridges also volunteered as Santa Claus for countless Easley Christmas parades and events. Not only do we recognize his selfless service to our city, we want to thank him for the many smiles he brought to the faces of children in Easley!

Captain Bridges passed away unexpectedly this past spring. Prior to that, he served the Easley Fire Department with distinction for many years, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and residents alike. His leadership and commitment to protecting lives and property have left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire future generations of firefighters. Captain Bridges will be represented by his family during the parade.

The Easley Christmas Parade, a cherished tradition that brings thousands of spectators downtown each year, will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 6 p.m. The “Easley Christmas Parade of Lights” celebrates the spirit of community and togetherness — values that Captain Bridges exemplified throughout his career.

“We are thrilled to honor the Bridges family as our Grand Marshal,” said Swords. “Captain Bridges dedicated his life to serving Easley as a firefighter and as Santa, and this recognition is a small way to express our gratitude for his unwavering commitment.”

Residents and visitors are invited to join the celebration and line the streets of downtown Easley for an afternoon of festive floats, music, and holiday cheer.