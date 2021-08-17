Local musicians star on the bluegrass stage

PICKENS — Two alumni of the local Young Appalachian Musicians’ (YAM) program have been chosen to take part in a prestigious international bluegrass festival next month.

“Kids on Bluegrass” is a unique group of 25 young talented bluegrass musicians meticulously selected from all over the country that are assigned into bands and are given the opportunity to perform at the International Bluegrass Music Associations’ (IBMA) World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, N.C., at the end of September.

The IBMA program’s goal is to provide guidance and to present an enjoyable experience in performing, as well as producing and emceeing a professional bluegrass music show. The preparation process includes rehearsal throughout the week and performances beginning on Friday.

Molly Johnson of Pumpkintown and Shea Kennedy of Greenville have recently been selected to be a part of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Kids on Bluegrass” Program. The selection process involves participants submitting an application with audition videos, at which time a panel of judges select the top entries.

The daughter of Elizabeth and Josh Johnson, Molly demonstrates a high level of expertise in banjo. Her other achievements include awards from the Hagood Mill Fiddler’s Convention and from the 2019 Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention, Galax, Va., where she came away with a first-place award in youth band. She has also been selected as one of five members on the prestigious IBMA Youth Council.

Shea is highly proficient in guitar, particularly flatpicking/rhythm, but also is equally talented in mandolin and the upright bass. She is the daughter of Natalie and Joe Kennedy. Shea has landed a first place in the Junior Guitar Competition at Hagood Mill. She can also be seen performing at local farm events, The Williamston Homestead Festival, and at a local dairy farm for weekend tours.

Ella Hennessee, daughter of Sondra and Russ Hennessee of Seneca, has been appointed the prestigious President’s position on the IBMA Youth Council. A senior at the South Carolina Governor’s School of Arts and Humanities in Greenville, Ella has studied classical violin with Deidre Hutton for the past three years. She has also been a part of Andy May’s Acoustic Kids and performed on the Cabin Stage at Merlefest. Additionally, she is co-musician and singer with Mary Johnson Roper in “Ella and Mary,” and has played and sung in numerous venues, including Floydfest.

All three youth are alumni of the Young Appalachian Musicians’ (YAM) Performing Band, the Sweet Potato Pie Kids, and are current instructors for the YAM Program.

In September Molly and Shea will interact with professional bluegrass artists and also perform with other participants as a band on the International Bluegrass Association Convention’s main stages.