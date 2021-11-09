POWDERSVILLE — On November 11, Kolache Factory stores S.C. and nationwide are offering free breakfast to all veterans and all those who are actively serving the country in the U.S. armed forces.

All veterans and servicemen and women are invited to come in and enjoy a free kolache and a cup of coffee — on the house.

Kolache Factory owners said they want to recognize members of the military who have sacrificed holidays, birthdays and personal freedoms so others might enjoy freedom and live in the greatest country in the world.

“A free breakfast on Veterans Day is our way of saying, ‘We see you. We remember you. We thank You,’” said Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory. “We hope all members of the military will come out and enjoy a kolache and coffee of their on us.”

How to claim a free Veterans Day breakfast:

Who: All veteran and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214

What: Enjoy one free kolache (any kind) and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee (any size)

(Offer excludes croissants, Polish varieties, and espresso drinks)

When: Thursday, November 11, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Your local Kolache Factory store, 3609 on SC-153 in Powdersville.